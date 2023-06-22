Digital Manufacturing Expert Robert Yusin Joins Optomec as CEO

Optomec has announced the appointment of Robert Yusin as its new CEO. A veteran of the digital manufacturing realm, Yusin brings with him a notable track record of leadership and success spanning 20 years. His leadership style, characterized by strategic investments and go-to-market strategies, has been instrumental in elevating companies to achieve next-level growth.

Yusin is stepping into the role following the unexpected death of Dave Ramahi in March 2023. Ramahi, who served as President and CEO of Optomec since 2002, had a successful background in the computer graphics industry and was instrumental in transitioning Optomec from a startup to one of the few additive manufacturing (AM) firms generating the majority of its revenue from production applications. Prior to Optomec, Ramahi was based in Belgium as the Director of European Sales for Rosetta Technologies. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate, the mechanical engineer had recently overseen the product portfolio expansion to include AM hardware and software solutions that are uniquely targeted at the Internet of Things space.

The Aerosol Jet HD2 3D printer from Optomec. Image courtesy of Optomec.

Renowned for its groundbreaking Aerosol Jet micro-electronics 3D printing technology, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based business has made waves in the world of electronics production by opening up new possibilities for printing minute features such as sensors, antennas, and other micro-electronic components directly onto 3D surfaces.

Optomec has been instrumental in developing advanced manufacturing techniques that can drastically reduce costs and improve efficiency. For instance, its 3D Directed Energy Deposition (DED) metal printing technology has revolutionized the AM sector, enabling the production of larger parts with complex geometries.

An Optomec deposition head 3D printing an aluminum block onto a substrate. Image courtesy of Optomec.

As Optomec readies to expand its footprint and influence in the digital manufacturing industry, Yusin’s leadership couldn’t come at a better time. His appointment aligns seamlessly with Optomec’s mission to broaden the application of its proven technologies and unlock greater value for its customers.

Mike Barry, the interim CEO and a Board Member at Optomec, commented on the appointment by stating, “The timing is perfect for a person like Robert to take Optomec’s proven technology and solutions successes to the next level for our customers.”

Robert Yusin’s career has been marked by significant milestones. At ParaMatters, a software company serving end-to-end manufacturing processes, he re-imagined the company’s direction, broadening its base and paving the way for its acquisition by Carbon in 2022.

As one of the three founding members of Oqton, Yusin played a significant role in delivering cloud-based, AI-powered manufacturing solutions that revolutionized factory operations. Also, his tenure as Director of Sales and Business Development at Autodesk was marked by pioneering work in the Asia market for the Autodesk Consumer Group (ACG) division.

In addition, Yusin has held key executive roles at AccelOps (now part of Fortinet), Trustwave, Symantec, Loglogic (later acquired by TIBCO Software), McAfee, and StorageTek.

Despite an intriguing detour in Yusin’s career journey after being announced as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Shanghai 3D printing software startup VoxelDance in 2021 – a role that remains something of an enigma due to the lack of public information and absence from his LinkedIn profile – Yusin’s professional trajectory, marked by consistent growth and innovation, remains impressive.

As Yusin takes the helm at Optomec, the digital manufacturing industry will be watching closely to see how his strategic leadership can steer the company toward more ambitious growth goals.

