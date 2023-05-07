3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 7, 2023

We’ve got plenty of in-person and virtual events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, along with webinars on everything from 3D printed eyewear and automated resin removal to optimizing feedstock reuse and Nexa3D’s new XiP Pro. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

May 9 – 11: Rapid.Tech 3D

First up, Rapid.Tech 3D will take place at Messe Erfurt in Germany from May 9-11, offering a specialist congress, exhibition, and networking opportunities for the AM industry. Over 70 experts will take the stage to present the latest AM applications and practical examples in nine different forums, including the two newest: Chemistry & Process Technology and Post Processing & Quality Assurance. Plenty of AM companies will be exhibiting and attending the event, including 1000 Kelvin, Arburg, 3DGence, Massivit, Wayland Additive, and many others. Plus, don’t miss the 3D Pioneers Challenge, held for the 8th time as part of Rapid.Tech 3D.

“In addition to being a broad information platform, Rapid.Tech 3D is also a creative meeting place for start-ups as well as for experts and industry giants of additive manufacturing. The trade exhibition for all aspects of the additive process chain complements the high-class and strongly user-oriented congress with suitable opportunities for networking and exchange, e.g. at various evening events or on the lecture stage of the 3D Printing Conference.”

You can purchase your ticket for Rapid.Tech 3D here.

May 9: INTEGR8 – The Industry 4.0 Conference

On Tuesday, May 9th, INTEGR8, the Industry 4.0 Conference, will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Powered by Automation Alley, the event focuses on a software-first approach to advanced manufacturing, and over 1,000 manufacturing and technology professionals will come for the exhibition, keynote presentations, breakout sessions, tech talks, roundtable discussions, and the 3D Printer Pitch Competition. Topics will include supply chain and sustainable manufacturing solutions, additive manufacturing standards, the power of data analytics on the factory floor, the Industry 4.0 workforce, and more.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the way we work and live. Connected, intelligent and transformative, Industry 4.0 is empowering people and businesses across the globe. How will you harness its power? Automation Alley’s Integr8 conference creates a space for collaboration, exploration and discovery as we tackle the social, economic and environmental challenges associated with Industry 4.0 and lay the foundations for the innovations of tomorrow.”

You can register for the conference here.

May 10 – 11: ASME Policy Impact 2023

On May 10th and 11th, the virtual ASME Policy Impact 2023 will take place. On the first day, attendees will hear about how the engineering profession and future climate and sustainability goals are being impacted by recent legislation, like the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS & Science Act of 2022, during keynote presentations and plenary sessions. Then, on the second day, ASME members will have the chance to virtually meet with Members of Congress.

“During Policy Impact 2023, hear from Dr. Sally Benson, Deputy Director of Energy for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Congressman John Curtis, among others!”

You can register for the virtual event here.

May 10 – 11: DeviceTalks Boston

DeviceTalks Boston, co-located with the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and the Robotics Summit and Expo, was designed to deliver important insights on the latest tools for curing disease and treating patients in easy-to-identify tracks. Experts in orthopedics, surgical robotics, neurology, image-guided devices, cardiovascular, and more will share their knowledge in rooms dedicated to funding and leading startups; engineering and developing new devices and prototypes; using new materials and technologies to manufacture medical devices; and bringing new products to market through regulatory, reimbursement and commercial challenges. There will also be panel discussions and high-profile keynote interviews to offer wider views of the future of the medical device industry.

“We’ve built the DeviceTalks Boston agenda to deliver pinpoint insights on Innovation & Investment, Product Development, Engineering, Manufacturing, Materials, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Market Building. Conversations will be on-point and essential to your needs.”

You can register for the events here.

May 10 – 11: Sustainable Plastics Live & GRIPS

Also on May 10th and 11th, Sustainable Plastics Live, which is part of the Plastics Live consortium, is partnering with Innovate UK KTN, which organizes the Global Research & Innovation in Plastics Sustainability (GRIPS) conference with the UK Circular Plastics Network (UKCPN). Both conferences will be held in conjunction in Coventry this week, representing the year’s only dedicated plastics sustainability event in the UK. The live conference and exhibition will welcome both companies and individuals to choose international activities that, according to a Plastics Live press release, “will lead to plastics being less likely to reach landfill, end up incinerated, or become fugitive in the environment.” As plastics are used all the time in the additive manufacturing industry, this joint conference should be of particular interest.

“The baseline is that plastics manufacturing moving forward must make sustainability a guiding principle at all levels of the operation. Manufacturing plastics sustainably requires companies to conduct business in a way that seeks to drive value creation for society, the environment, and industry. It also seeks improvement to reduce impacts on natural resources, minimising waste generation, and shifting towards renewable energy options, all of which reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Scott Colman, Director of Plastics Live, in the release. “The focus should be on measuring the impact of the numerous lifecycle stages of plastic products, consistent with the values of sustainable materials management, and manufacturers should strive to keep materials in circularity for remanufacturing whenever it yields the greatest environmental benefit. These activities should be measured and reported with integrity and transparency. I think that the Sustainable Plastics Live / GRIPS event will help to illuminate the path to sustainability in plastics manufacturing and the plastics lifecycle.”

You can register for the conference here.

May 10: Multi-Laser Production with the M Line

GE Additive is holding a webinar on Wednesday, May 10th about “How the M Line Solves Stitching Problems for Multi-Laser Production.” Productivity improvement is one of the most important topics in metal AM, as this is a necessary step to enable business cases. But, increasing the amount of energy sources to increase productivity results in several challenges, such as lowering accuracy and long-term stability. To learn more about how the M Line system is helping to set the standard for metal AM from GE Additive Senior Engineer Benedikt Roidl, tune in to this webinar at 10 am EST.

“As metal additive manufacturing continues to evolve from the embryonic stage of producing low-volume or single-part builds, manufacturers are seeing the growth and potential of AM at full-scale production. GE Additive’s M Line is more than a single machine. It is a system created specifically for metal additive production, developed around safety, reliability, repeatability, and efficiency. Instead of retrofitting existing machines, GE Additive built the M Line from the ground up, incorporating a holistic approach to understanding, measuring, and continuously improving this multi-laser production system.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 10: Materialise on 3D Printed Eyewear

Materialise is also holding a webinar on May 10th, at 11:30 am EST, about “3D Printing: The Smart Choice for Smart Eyewear.” In order to deliver a really great 3D printed smart eyewear collection, there are a few things you’ll need to offer. Jan-Willem Billiet, Head of Smart Eyewear for Materialise, will explain, and teach attendees tips and tricks for designing for AM, how to use the technology to enjoy design freedom, eliminate tooling costs, and speed up time-to-market, why Materialise is a world leader in 3D printed eyewear, and more.

“Smart eyewear pushes boundaries; it’s innovative, intelligent, and inspiring. But for a collection to really make its mark, you need to deliver on smart eyewear’s must-have trinity: fashion, function, and fit. In this webinar, we discuss why 3D printing is the perfect match for eyewear brands, smart tech OEMs, and beyond looking to hit that perfect trifecta.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 10: Metal AM Functionally Graded Lattice Structure Design

The final May 10th webinar is by America Makes, at 2 pm EST, about “Functionally Graded Lattice Structure Design for Metal AM.” Metal AM can enable complex geometries, but widespread adoption is hindered due to a lack of novel design methods that can really leverage the technology’s capabilities. During this TRX webinar, Dr. Lin Cheng, with the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), will discuss two topics in computational design for AM.

“This talk will cover two sub-topics in computational design for AM. Firstly, an efficient homogenization-based topology optimization method will be presented for optimizing the design of functionally graded lattice infills in AM components to achieve weight savings and performance enhancement. Secondly, a supporting structure design method for metal AM will be discussed to address various manufacturability, residual stress, and distortion issues.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 11: Optimizing AM Feedstock Reuse

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is offering a webinar on “Optimizing AM Feedstock Reuse with an FT4 Powder Rheometer” at two times on Thursday, May 11th. Amalia Thomas, Senior R&D Officer at the powder characterization company Freeman Technology, will explain to attendees how the FT4 Powder Rheometer measures relevant flow properties in order to determine the impact of feedstock reuse strategies for AM powder processability. She’ll also share real-life applications of powder rheology focused on optimizing feedstock reuse, and more.

“AM powder users, reprocessors and manufacturers share the need to maximize product quality and yield from feedstock while minimizing waste of resources. Strategies for powder reuse, through direct recycling or rejuvenation processes, can significantly improve the output of raw materials, but the effectiveness of these strategies can massively vary across different materials and batches. Powder testing can be an extremely cost-efficient method, relative to print trial, for addressing the critical issue of whether a proposed processing step or strategy delivers a worthwhile gain.”

The webinar will be held at 9 am EST and then again at 12 pm EST.

May 11: Automated Resin Removal with PostProcess Technologies

Also on the 11th, PostProcess Technologies will explain “How it Works: Automated Resin Removal” in a webinar at 10 am EST. Attendees will experience a webinar and demonstration of automated post-processing focused on SLA resin removal. Solutions will be run on the company’s proprietary AUTOMAT3D platform, and there will also be a real-time Q&A session as well.

“Conducted by one of our post-processing experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 11: Nexa3D Introduces the XiP Pro 3D Printer

Finally, at 11 am EST on Thursday the 11th, Nexa3D will be holding an “XiP Pro Product Launch” webinar. Company representatives will provide an in-depth overview of Nexa3D’s new XiP Pro industrial resin 3D printer.

“We will walk you through all the features and technical specifications of this powerful new printer that will take your additive manufacturing to a completely new level of productivity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 18: Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts

Here’s your official save-the-date for an exclusive, free webinar by 3DPrint.com and 3DXTECH! At 2 pm EST on May 18th, we’ll discuss “How Chamber Temperature Can Affect the Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts.” Our Editor-in-Chief Michael Molitch-Hou, will moderate the presentation and discussion with 3DXTECH CEO Matt Howlett.

“We will explore chamber temperature, how it can affect material properties, and how to optimize in order to 3D print the best plastic parts.”

You can register for this exclusive webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

