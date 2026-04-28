3DPrint.com & AM Research Present: UAS Additive Strategies, Sponsored by EOS

When your work involves a technological field, like additive manufacturing (AM), which still flies under the radar for most people, it can often feel like what you do every day exists in its own little container closed off from the rest of the world. The curious thing about that is that AM has repeatedly proven to be directly relevant to some of the world’s most impactful societal developments.

We don’t have to get into those developments now, but the dynamic has reemerged once again in the form of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Just as with all other instances of contemporary military operations, the war in Iran is a drone conflict, and that means that AM has a disproportionately large role to play in the industrial base activities of the belligerents. International powers are already in “a new drone arms race,” one in which the central issue driving strategic competition is the production techniques used to deliver the weapons systems, even more so than the weapons systems themselves.

This boom in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) has such potential to shape the next generation of the AM industry that AM Research and 3DPrint.com have decided to offer a new webinar event based on the topic, UAS Additive Strategies: the Present and Future of Drone Manufacturing. Sponsored by EOS, the global leader in both metal and polymer AM solutions — and one of the most important AM original equipment manufacturers for the US defense industrial base — the webinar will take place on June 30, from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM Eastern time.

In addition to a keynote from EOS’s Business Development Manager for Polymer, Dave Krzeminski, a market forecast from AM Research’s Scott Dunham, and a talk from the inimitable Joris Peels on the key AM trends and innovations currently at play in the drone market, the webinar on June 30th will include featured talks from industry professionals, as well as three panels: one on AM for tactical drone production, another on AM for strategic drone production, and a third on using AM to manufacture drones at the edge.

I will also be speaking briefly on 3D printing’s future in drones used at sea and on land, two themes which should only continue to gain traction as both AM and autonomous systems persist in their rapid, overlapping evolution. Finally, there will also be ample time at the end of each panel for audience Q&A.

Now, while this type of insight isn’t free, I think the current price of $49 is arguably the next best thing, so you should register here before the price goes up to $89 on June 18. On the other hand, for some people, this type of insight actually is free, kind of: for any registered attendee of Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026, or any 3DPrint.com PRO subscriber, you can contact info@3drholdings.com to receive a free registration code.

This field of activity is changing so quickly that even the most well-informed individuals on the topic have to update their knowledge constantly to stay that way. UAS Additive Strategies is a perfect chance to do just that. Or, you might be just getting started, and are so overwhelmed that you can’t even figure out where to begin — UAS Additive Strategies is equally suited to you, as well.

Images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

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