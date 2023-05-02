3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Triathletes, WeMatter Bought by 3D Systems

Henkel has released a new DLP Resin for mold tooling. IND 249 is a high-temperature, high-strength, high stiffness photopolymer developed to be easy to process. In part it has of Hdt, 96 to 117C. The photopolymer has been validated for Nexa3D, Rapid Shape, and Stratasys P3 printers.
Triathlete.com asks if 3D printing is the future for triathlon gear. They talk to companies such as TheMagic5 which makes custom 3D printed goggles and 4Frames which makes bike components to find out more.
3D Systems has bought WeMatter. The two companies already had a distribution agreement in place since 2022. It gives 3D Systems a product in entry level powder bed fusion that could grow in semi office spaces. This could let the company forestall low cost powder bed fusion competition from China and Formlabs.
ValCUN Releases First Molten Metal 3D Printer
Belgian metal 3D printing startup ValCUN has for a few years now been working on a completely new metal 3D printing technology. At first, the company developed the technology itself....
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 30, 2023
We’re starting with the obvious in today’s roundup—RAPID+TCT 2023 returns to Chicago this week! But there are still plenty of other offerings as well, including the Ceramics Expo, SIMULIA Americas...
BASF Forward AM to Debut Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine Software at RAPID + TCT
BASF Forward AM, the 3D printing brand of the world’s largest chemical producer, announced that it will introduce its new software platform, Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine, at RAPID + TCT...
New CBAM 25 Composite 3D Printer is 15X Faster than Competition
As hinted at in our recent interview with CEO Steve Hoover, Impossible Objects has announced the launch of its newest 3D printer, the CBAM 25. To be unveiled at RAPID+TCT,...
