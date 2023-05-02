3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing for Triathletes, WeMatter Bought by 3D Systems

Henkel has released a new DLP Resin for mold tooling. IND 249 is a high-temperature, high-strength, high stiffness photopolymer developed to be easy to process. In part it has of Hdt, 96 to 117C. The photopolymer has been validated for Nexa3D, Rapid Shape, and Stratasys P3 printers.



Triathlete.com asks if 3D printing is the future for triathlon gear. They talk to companies such as TheMagic5 which makes custom 3D printed goggles and 4Frames which makes bike components to find out more.

3D Systems has bought WeMatter. The two companies already had a distribution agreement in place since 2022. It gives 3D Systems a product in entry level powder bed fusion that could grow in semi office spaces. This could let the company forestall low cost powder bed fusion competition from China and Formlabs.

