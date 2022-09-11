3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 11, 2022

We’ve got several in-person events to tell you about in today’s roundup, as SMASIS, IMTS, and more will be held this week. Webinars will focus on topics including post-processing, using additive manufacturing to improve the supply chain, biomaterials, and more. Read on for all the details!

September 12 & 14: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues this week, stopping first at the Lane Motor Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, with host TriMech, on Monday, September 12th. On Wednesday the 14th, the tour heads to St. Louis, Missouri, where CATI will host at Topgolf.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 12 – 14: ASME’s SMASIS 2022 Conference

From the 12th to the 14th, ASME will be holding SMASIS 2022, its premier conference on Smart Materials, Adaptive Structures, and Intelligent Systems, in Dearborn, Michigan. Attendees are invited to share their smart materials research, facilitate product advancement, increase their knowledge in specialized topic areas such as biomedical engineering, robotics, and materials development, and network with other researchers from universities, companies, and government labs to find their next R&D partner or employer. A special job fair will also be held during the conference, as well as the Pioneer Awards Banquet.

“ASME’s SMASIS conference brings together the global smart materials, adaptive structures, and intelligent systems community to discuss technical advancements that are bridging the gap between science fiction and real-world engineering. The program is designed to not only showcase the latest research but also encourage meaningful dialogue in a comfortable setting among attendees from academia, industry, and government.”

You can register for SMASIS 2022 here.

September 12 – 16: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, September 12th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

September 12 – 17: IMTS 2022

For the first time since 2018, the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is returning to Chicago! This is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere, and is held every two years at McCormick Place. Industry professionals from all around the world attend to experience more than 15,000 new machining technologies, discover the latest digital and traditional manufacturing innovations, and learn the best ways to solve their own manufacturing challenges. The show features over 2,000 booths across nine pavilions, as well as AM4U by Formnext, an Investor Forum, workshops and job shops, the Women Make Manufacturing Move specialty program, and much more. Several members of the 3DPrint.com team will also be attending IMTS 2022—look for us in the Additive Manufacturing Pavilion, West Building, Level 3!

“IMTS 2022, which will run September 12-17, 2022, is where the creators, the builders, the sellers, and the drivers of manufacturing technology come to connect and be inspired.”

You can register for IMTS 2022 here.

September 13 & 14: Automating Post-Processing for Mission-Critical Parts

This Tuesday and Wednesday, the 13th and 14th, PostProcess Technologies is holding a series of webinars on “How to Get Mission Critical Parts into the Hands of Warfighters Faster with Automated 3D Post-Processing.” The company’s East Coast Business Development Manager, Jon Strible, will be presenting during three live broadcasts from the PostProcess lab, during which attendees can get a close-up look at how hardware, software, and chemistry combine to achieve automated, transformative end part results. You’ll be able to see solutions running live on the company’s proprietary AUTOMAT3D software platform, and engage in real-time Q&A as well. Each webinar will focus on a different support removal process, with the 10 am EST one on Tuesday about resin removal, the 10 am EST one on Wednesday about FDM support removal, and the 11:30 am EST one on Wednesday about PolyJet support removal.

“Are you looking to get finished 3D printed parts to the front lines faster? See how automating the final step of the 3D printing process, post-processing, ensures high part quality, lower lead times, and heightened repeatability/consistency for military applications. Ultimately, getting mission-critical parts into the hands of Warfighters faster and enhancing mission readiness.”

You can find registrations signups for the three webinars here.

September 13 – 16: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux tour, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks, in the EMEA and APAC regions this week. First, on the 13th, the tour heads to the Auto Cluster Development and Research Institute in Pune, Maharashtra, India with the Adroitec team at 11 am IST, and then to Parramatta Rydges in Rosehill, NSW, Australia with SFDesign at 12 pm AEST the same day. Also on the 13th, Markforged and gerenga (Thailand) Co., Ltd. head to Huai Khwang, Bangkok at 3 pm Indochina/Thailand time, and the company will also visit Mark3D in Haiger, Germany at 9:30 am CEST on the 13th. The tour stays in the EMEA on the 14th, visiting 3DInfinity with GS Technology in Maldegem, Belgium at 9:30 am CEST, and then heads to Innova Systems in Bromsgrove, UK at 10 am BST on the 15th. There will also be stops on the 15th at 3DZ in Madrid, Spain at 10:30 CEST and the Konica Minolta Showroom in Auckland, New Zealand at 8 am NZST. Finally, on the 16th, Markforged heads to the Chemtron Showroom in Singapore at 10 am SST, and to Nuovamacut Automazione Spa in Bologna, Italy at 9:30 am CEST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 13: 3D Printing Investment Casting Patterns

3D Systems is holding a webinar on “The Advantages of 3D Printed Investment Casting Patterns with QuickCast” at 5 am EST on Tuesday, September 13th. If you’d like to save time, material, and money when you’re 3D printing patterns for investment casting, Evan Kuester, Principal Advanced Applications Engineer for 3D Systems, will explain how you can use Quickcast to do so. This solution can be used to produce high-quality, robust patterns with complex patterns in hours, in addition to large, lightweight, shippable ones as well.

“Learn about how 3D-printed investment casting patterns manufactured through the Quickcast® workflow can help your foundry or service bureau grow its customer base. Evan Kuester will explain what QuickCast is and how its hollow-part casting approach lowers costs and increases speed in production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 13: AM Material Characterization Seminar

Also on the 13th, at 6 am EST (10 am GMT), Malvern Panalytical is holding a free online seminar about “Material Characterization Additive Manufacturing.” 12 speakers from universities and industry will present on related topics, such as how material characterization supports the sustainability agenda for metal AM; used metal powder renewal and characterization in AM; understanding polymer powder aging through rheology and GPC; process optimization of dual-curing resins in AM using thermal analysis, and many more.

“Focusing on the requirements and techniques used to characterise and qualify materials (and parts) for additive manufacturing – polymers, composites, and metals. Netzsch and Malvern Panalytical will also be giving a practical introduction to their key characterisation tools for additive manufacturing, including Thermal Analysis, Particle Characterisation and X-ray analysis.”

You can register for the free seminar here.

September 13: Using AM to Improve Supply Chain Resiliency

At 2 pm EST on Tuesday, September 13th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition and the United States House of Representatives Manufacturing Caucus will present a joint Zoom forum on “How AM Can Improve Supply Chain Resiliency.” Senator Gary Peters and Congressman Tim Ryan were invited to present opening remarks, and the other speakers will be Tali Rosman, VP and General Manager of Xerox Elem Additive; James DeMuth, CEO of Seurat; and a representative from America Makes.

“The AM Coalition and the House Manufacturing Caucus (U.S Congress) are partnering to present an informative session on how additive manufacturing could substantially improve the nation’s supply chain resiliency. Come find out how.”

You can RSVP for the live forum here.

September 15: Velo3D’s Seeing is Believing Tour

This spring, Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) announced its Seeing is Believing Additive Manufacturing Tour for Europe, which has visited several cities in France, the UK, Germany, and Italy. This Thursday the 15th, the tour heads to Toulouse, France at 12 pm CET, with arrivals, networking, and lunch at La Brasserie du Stade, followed by a Velo3D presentation in Stade Toulousain, Salon 1 at 2 pm CET. Attendees will get an overview of the company’s end-to-end solution, including its Flow Print Preparation Software, Sapphire 3D printers, Assure Quality Control Solution, and the underlying Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. Real-world examples of 3D printed parts for customers will also be on display, and attendees can also engage with Velo3D employees one-on-one and have their questions answered.

“Whether you’re new to metal additive manufacturing (AM) or have some experience with conventional AM technologies, our upcoming “Seeing is Believing” roadshow in Toulouse, France is the perfect opportunity to learn how Velo3D’s end-to-end solution is pushing the boundaries of what AM can achieve. “Come and discover how Velo3D can help unlock seemingly impossible designs, achieve greater part performance, and help provide greater part repeatability and supply chain flexibility.”

You can register for the roadshow in Toulouse here.

September 15: 3DHEALS on Biomaterials on 3D Printing

Finally, 3DHEALS will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on the 15th about “Biomaterials for 3D Printing.” Dr. Jenny Chen, the founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, will be moderating the webinar, and the speakers will be Guillaume de Calan, founder and CEO of Nanoe; Rao S. Bezwada, PhD, President and CEO of Bezwada Biomedical, LLC; Caroline Lauret, MSc, Global Director Sales & Strategic Marketing at Evonik; Dr. Thiago Borges, Manager – Customer Projects at Evonik’s biomaterials center; and Ben Hartkopp, CPO and Co-Founder, Quantica. There will be an opportunity for virtual networking on Zoom after the webinar.

“Biomaterial science is one of the major pillars of the successful advancement of 3D printed solutions for healthcare. In this webinar, we invited stakeholders from academia, industry, larger chemical and material companies, and rising startups to give you a comprehensive view of where material science technology for healthcare 3D printing is at. We aim to provide information with enough breadth and depth that is suitable for both the general public and industry experts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

