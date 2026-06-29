3DPOD 304: Precast Concrete AM with Greg Kerkstra, Mangrove

Greg Kerkstra is part of a family business that leads in the precast concrete industry. They’ve now turned to Progress Group’s large-format binder-jet concrete technology, which we covered here in a podcast with Andreas. Greg is exploring applications, products, and go-to-market with his family business. What will work? Where is the value? What is interesting and profitable in concrete 3D printing? We contrast their printing method with the usual concrete deposition technologies and look at what they can make and want to make. We look at Mangrove‘s options, its goals, and try to divine where the business is in this novel market.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by FacFox, where your next product starts as a file and ends as a custom-made reality. With instant quoting, rapid design feedback, and on-demand 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, and more, FacFox makes it easier to test out ideas, fine-tune every detail, and manufacture with confidence. Curious what your design could become? Upload it and find out.

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