3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Systems, TC Poly, Machine Learning, Divide by Zero

We explore 3D Printed Polymer Heatsinks by TC Poly, 3D Systems Spins Off its Bioprinting and lab on a chip business, machine learning used to get better part properties and Divide by Zero launches a Material Extrusion printer capable of making 1M parts.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
What is the Outlook for Restoring Coral Reefs Through 3D Printing?
Coral reefs are some of the world’s most important but vulnerable ecosystems on the planet. Reefs are home to 25% of marine species and play a vital role in coastal...
3D Printing News Briefs, September 8, 2022: Boosting Startups, Expansion in the Middle East, and More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we have lots of business, as Titomic enters the Middle Eastern markets in a new reseller partnership. Metafold has secured $500,000 CAD in pre-seed...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Dutch Navy, Wrap, Nanoe, Caracol, Fergal Coulter, NASA
Today we’re looking at the Onulis Wrap machine that combines resin hardening with post curing, Nanoe and the Royal Netherlands Navy work together to print bound metal and bound ceramic...
Aussie Cold Spray 3D Printer Maker Enters Mining Market
Titomic, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in cold spray additive manufacturing (AM), announced a second order this month from mining services company Brauntell, also based in Australia. Additionally,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.