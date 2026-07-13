3DPOD 306: Super Polymers for 3D Printing with Mike Zimmerman, Z-Polymers

Mike Zimmerman started in research before starting his own startups. Now his firm makes a fiber with some very exciting properties indeed. The material has been turned into a very high-strength filament. We talk to Mike about the beginnings of his research, how he approaches invention, how he views entrepreneurship, and the prospects of his firm. One interesting element is that, although the material is very costly, Mike is targeting desktop material-extrusion systems for growth, a sign of a changing landscape.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HeyGears, an innovation-driven 3D printing solution company devoted to taking digital manufacturing to the next level for individuals and businesses around the world. HeyGears’ extensive expertise and self-developed resin, 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and service platforms mean they can offer complete, easy-to-use, and reliable 3D printing workflows for all types of users, from beginners to advanced professionals looking to get things made. Learn more about them at HeyGears.com.

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