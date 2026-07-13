AMS X

3DPOD 306: Super Polymers for 3D Printing with Mike Zimmerman, Z-Polymers

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Materials
Formnext
IMTS

Share this Article

Mike Zimmerman started in research before starting his own startups. Now his firm makes a fiber with some very exciting properties indeed. The material has been turned into a very high-strength filament. We talk to Mike about the beginnings of his research, how he approaches invention, how he views entrepreneurship, and the prospects of his firm. One interesting element is that, although the material is very costly, Mike is targeting desktop material-extrusion systems for growth, a sign of a changing landscape.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HeyGears, an innovation-driven 3D printing solution company devoted to taking digital manufacturing to the next level for individuals and businesses around the world. HeyGears’ extensive expertise and self-developed resin, 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and service platforms mean they can offer complete, easy-to-use, and reliable 3D printing workflows for all types of users, from beginners to advanced professionals looking to get things made. Learn more about them at HeyGears.com.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

AMS X: Agenda Published for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2027

Beehive Industries Buys Two Nikon NXGs

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAsiaBusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

AM Asia Watch: Chinese Company Claims Advances in Titanium Powder Beyond 700C

They’re a familiar sight at trade shows: Chinese powder companies with barren stands lacking parts. There’s maybe some glass vessel with powder in it and a semi-complete data sheet, but...

July 2, 2026
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingArtificial Intelligence (AI)AutomationEnergyGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

Aires Tide Designed with AI, Supercomputers, and 3D Printing

The Department of Energy‘s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) is part of the US government that manages the US nuclear stockpile, helping to upgrade, improve, and maintain nuclear weapons, and...

June 30, 2026
3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

Largest Publicly Announced, Single Order in EOS History: Beehive Industries Spends $50M on M4 ONYX 3D Printers

Earlier this year, Beehive Industries received a $29.7 million contract to produce its Frenzy 6 and Frenzy 8 engines for the US Air Force. The metal additive manufacturing (AM) user...

June 17, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

Blue Origin’s New Glenn Explosion Comes During Major Manufacturing Push

Blue Origin‘s orbital New Glenn rocket exploded during a hot-fire test at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral on May 29, setting back the company’s launch ambitions at a time...

June 3, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
Continuum Powders
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
Continuum Webinar
UAS Additive Strategies 2026
AMR Drones Report
FacFox
AMR Applications Analysis
HeyGears
HP
HP
MMX
Continuum Powders
IMTS
Additec
ADDMAN
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Formnext
Atlix
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides