3DPOD 305: Automating AM with Grenzebach’s Oliver Elbert

Oliver Elbert‘s over ten years in additive manufacturing have been spent automating LPBF. For large, high-volume, or critical parts, Grenzebach has provided custom automation solutions. Depowdering, powder handling, sieving, heat treatment, part handling, resurfacing, QA, and Grezebach Additive can automate all of these processes. The company could give you a 3D printing factory or automate that key step important to your safety, reliability, ot cost. We talk to Oliver about his journey, what Grenzebach does, how it sees the market, and where it is headed. We also talk more generally about automation and producing at scale.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HeyGears, an innovation-driven 3D printing solution company devoted to taking digital manufacturing to the next level for individuals and businesses around the world. HeyGears’ extensive expertise and self-developed resin, 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and service platforms mean they can offer complete, easy-to-use, and reliable 3D printing workflows for all types of users, from beginners to advanced professionals looking to get things made. Learn more about them at HeyGears.com.
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