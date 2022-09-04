3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 4, 2022

We’re getting busy again for this week’s webinar and event roundup! The Stratasys tour is taking.a break, but the company is still presenting a webinar on the NASA Hunch Program. Other webinars will focus on responsible DfAM, metal 3D printing for medical devices and testing requirements for 3D printed medical devices, and more. There will also be a few events. Read on for all the details!

September 5 – 9: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, presents a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the most exciting news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all interesting and impactful in their own ways.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, September 5th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

September 6 – 9: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux tour, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks, this week. On Tuesday the 6th, the tour heads to Danubius Hotel Helia in Budapest, Hungary with FreeDee at 9:30 am CEST (3:30 am EST), and to Ellison Technologies in Warrenville, Illinois with GSC on Wednesday the 7th at 10 am CDT (11 am EST). Also on the 7th, the tour heads to the APAC region, first at Phillips Machine Tools in Ludhiana, Punjab, India at 10 am IST (12:30 am EST), and then on to Australia, with Centralian at the Hallet Cove Business Hub in Lonsdale at 4:30 ACST (3 am EST), and then to the Ballistic Beer Co in Salisbury, QLD with SFDesign at 5 pm AEST (3 am EST). Markforged heads back to the EMEA on Thursday the 8th, first to the Advanced Forming Research Centre, University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow with Additive-X at 11 am BST (6 am EST) and then to Lostboyslab/The Industry in Malmö, Sweden with 3DVerkstan at 11 am CEST (5 am EST). Finally, on Friday the 9th, Markforged meets again with Additive-X, this time at Manchester Metropolitan University at 11 am BST (6 am EST).

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 6: Responsible Design for Additive Manufacturing

Next, a free online workshop on Responsible Design for Additive Manufacturing will be held on Tuesday, September 6th, with Theme Leaders Dr. Mazher Iqbal Mohammed, from Loughborough University, and Professor Joshua Pearce, the Western University, hosting the program in conjunction with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) of UK Design for Additive Manufacturing Network. Starting at 5 am EST (10 am BST), a variety of talks will be presented during the event, focused on four important themes: open source innovations, socially responsible DfAM, sustainability in AM, and DEI in the AM community. The workshop is meant to act as a catalyst to bring industry professionals together and create a global strategy to address future challenges.

“Responsible Design is an essential and emerging field that covers a range of multidisciplinary themes. This free one day event focuses on the Responsible Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and will explore current perspectives from the wider 3D printing community, from grass roots to large scale initiatives. The event will showcase the positive impact AM is having on our world and provide a forum to strategise the future agenda of Responsible DfAM.”

You can register for the workshop here.

September 6: AM Advantages in O&P Applications

Also on the 6th, AM Chronicle—the 3D printing voice for Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa—is hosting “Advantage of AM in Orthotic and Prosthetic Applications,” together with partners Spentys and Falcon Technologies International (FTI). The webinar session is part of an ongoing AM Chronicle series focused on the applications of additive manufacturing in multiple industries, and will begin at 7 am EST (3 pm UAE). Experts from MOBILIS – Medical Manufacturing LLC, Xtremity Prosthetics & Orthotics, OrthoMENA, Spentys, and FTI will discuss the topic.

“Inviting all Orthopedic technicians, Orthotists, Prosthetists, and 3D printing enthusiasts to the AM Chronicle Middle East Outreach focused on the Advantage of AM in Orthotics and Prosthetic Applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 7: Space-Comm Expo 2022

At Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, Space-Comm Expo 2022 will be held from September 7-8, and Materialise will be there at Booth D35. It’s the UK’s largest exhibition focused on the commercial future of space for business, defense, and aerospace, and covers the entirety of the space supply chain. In addition to many exhibitors, there will be space industry and government speakers, a startup zone, invitation-only roundtables, keynote presentations and case studies, 1-2-1 Meet the Buyer sessions for suppliers, and more.

“With the UK contributing 6.5% of the global space market, and ambitions to grow this to 10% by 2030, Space-Comm Expo is where the industry meets, learns, networks and does business.”

You can register for the expo here, and book a meeting with Materialise here.

September 7: Kornit & FashInnovation at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week starts this Wednesday, September 7th, and on that first day, Kornit is putting on a hybrid event from NYC’s Spring Studios in partnership with FashInnovation, an industry leader in fashion, innovation, and sustainability. One of the many exciting presentations during this day-long event will be delivered by Kornit’s CEO Ronen Samuel, who will be discussing how on-demand fashion is helping to drive a more sustainable future for the notoriously wasteful industry.

“FashInnovation is a community. As we always say, people are the key, it’s impossible to innovate alone.”

You can register for the event here.

September 7: America Makes AMNOW Polymer Challenge

America Makes continues its TRX webinar series at 2 pm EST on the 7th with the AMNOW Polymer Challenge Webinar. The first presentation will focus on the challenge background and introduction, with CSU giving an overview of the build and test methods. Presentations by Ohio State University, Northeastern University, Addiguru, and Norwich will cover the approach, difficulties that were overcome, tools used, the results of each sub-project, and recommendations for future work. There will also be time for questions at the end.

“The intent of the AMNOW Polymer Challenge Webinar is to highlight the methods and challenges for evaluating the quality of FFF parts using low-cost sensor data.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 7: Stratasys on NASA HUNCH Program

Also at 2 pm EST on the 7th, Stratasys is holding a webinar on the “NASA HUNCH Program and Community Impact for Students.” The company will discuss the impacts that the program, which stands for High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware, has on students and the community. Speakers will be Shenea Hill, Dade County, Director of Career & Technical Innovation, and NASA’s Bob Zeek, Project Development Manager for the HUNCH Program.

“You’ll hear first-hand how additive manufacturing is applied to student learning beginning in Elementary school throughout their secondary education. Not only do they get hands-on with the technology, they’re working on real-life projects with NASA that are shaping the future of aerospace.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 8: Metal AM for Medical Devices with 3DHEALS

3DHEALS is holding a webinar at 11 am EST on Thursday, September 8th, on “Metal 3D Printing” for medical devices. Moderated by Azul 3D CEO Tuan TranPham, a panel of experts will share their latest industry insights, entrepreneurial activities, and research and development projects: Fabio Sant’Ana, Sales and Applications – Brazil, GE Additive; Kuntay Aktaş, Co-Founder of BTech Innovation and its TrabTech, ADDPark, and EarFit spinoffs; and Adam Steege, Founder, President, and CTO of Trio Labs, Inc.

“Metal 3D printing for medical devices is continually on the rise as physicians, technologists, and researchers are increasingly taking advantage of the technology’s boundless flexibility. 3D printed metal implants especially in orthopedics and craniomaxillofacial (CMF) space are some of the earliest devices gaining FDA clearance and wider manufacturing adoption. Biocompatibility of metal/metal alloy, advancement in metallurgy, innate design freedom, and mass customization option offered by 3D printing suggest potential future better implants that could result in greater surgical success and clinical outcome. As the industry progresses, newer or improved manufacturing processes promise a new generation of healthcare applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 8: Streamlining Electronics Manufacturing with ESD Resin

Formlabs will also hold a webinar at 11 am EST on the 8th, about “How 3D Printing with ESD Resin Streamlines Electronics Manufacturing.” Alex Crease, Formlabs Product Marketing Manager, and Phil Tsao, Lead Engineer of HAVEN Indoor Air Quality, will discuss the properties and characteristics of ESD resin, identifying applications for ESD resin, how it was used to create custom, rugged, ESD-safe components that improved HAVEN’s production workflow and reduced cost and lead time, and more.

“Eliminating unregulated electrostatic discharge (ESD) in electronics manufacturing environments is critical to reducing product failures and maintaining high yield on the factory floor. “This is where ESD-safe workstations, tools, and fixtures play a crucial role, but they traditionally come at a high cost. However, by 3D printing ESD-safe tooling, fixturing, and workholding, you can maintain high production throughput all while saving costs and time to boost your operational efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 8: ASME on Micro 3D Printing

The September 8th webinars continue with ASME‘s “Using Micro 3D Printing to Accelerate Prototyping & Design Testing” at 1 pm EST. John Kawola, CEO of Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), and Mark Lattimore, Director of R&D at Tessy Plastics, will discuss how and why Tessy turned to micro-precision 3D printing to enable multiple design iterations and fast prototyping. Attendees will learn how Tessy tested 15 designs to optimize the product development process in less than two weeks, how it 3D printed mold cavities using its own material to create end-use parts, and more.

“Founded in 1973, Tessy Plastics is a global contract manufacturer headquartered in Skaneateles, NY, specializing in injection molding and custom automated assembly solutions. One of their largest customers manufactures minimally invasive surgical tools. “In the past, large scale predictive modeling studies were done to optimize features and then a mold was made of the most promising design – this was the only way to make a prototype to test the design due to the complexity, small size and tight tolerances required for these parts. The downfall to this is that making multiple molds just for a prototype was cost/time prohibitive with some component molds taking 6 months and costing more than half a million dollars.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 8: HP on Testing Requirements for AM Medical Devices

At 2 pm EST on Thursday the 8th, HP will sponsor a Medical Design & Outsourcing webinar on “Navigating Testing Requirements for 3D Printed Medical Devices.” Attendees will learn how to approach testing for biocompatibility, identify the appropriate tests for their own 3D printed medical devices, and more. The discussion will be moderated by Danielle Kirsh, Senior Editor at Medical Design & Outsourcing, and the speakers will be Dawn Lissy, Founder and President of Empirical Technologies; HP Application Engineer David Johnson; and Meredith May, Director of Consulting for Empirical Technologies.

“Medical Device testing is a complicated subject. Join HP as we have an open conversation with Empirical Technologies, a medical device testing service with over 20 years of experience.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 9: Qualification & Certification for AM Medical Applications

Finally, ASTM International‘s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding the week’s last webinar, “Understanding Qualification and Certification for AM, with a Focus on Medical,” at 10 am EST on Friday the 9th. Instructor Ryan Kircher, Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer with rms Company, will go over the necessary steps to qualify an AM process for producing medical devices, and the certification requirements to ensure compliance. Attendees will also learn when to verify or validate the outputs of a manufacturing process, special AM-specific considerations in producing medical devices, and more.

“The qualification requirements to be applied for medical devices manufactured through additive manufacturing technologies needs additional considerations compared to conventional manufacturing. This webinar will introduce the steps necessary to qualify an Additive Manufacturing process to produce medical devices and the certification requirements necessary to ensure compliance.”

You can register for the webinar for $49 here.

