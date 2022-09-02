3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nikon Bidding for SLM Solutions

Today’s Episode is all about Nikon’s offer to buy SLM Solutions. What are the current market dynamics in 3D printing? What is the powder bed fusion market like today? What does the Nikon offer mean for the market? Where is the powder bed fusion market going? Hypersonics, commercial space, defense and orthopedics are driving growth in the industry. What does this mean for machine development? I believe that automated production cells with on board monitoring and QA are the way forward, this seems to be more likely with Nikon. Let us know what you think.

Previous Episodes:

