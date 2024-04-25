Initial Speakers and Sponsors Announced for Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2025

Nearly a year away from the event, the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 conference is already beginning to take shape. Building upon the success of 2024’s summit, AMS has established its initial speakers and sponsors, which already include some of the most influential figures in the 3D printing industry.

The lineup of participants at AMS 2025 includes prominent executives such as Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys; Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems; Brigittede Vet-Veithen, CEO of Materialise; Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension; and Ric Fulop, Co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. These industry leaders will be joined by other notable figures such as Ramon Pastor, Vice President and General Manager of Large Format Printing at HP, and Karsten Heuser, VP of Additive Manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries. The Mobility/Medical goes Additive team will be present as well, with Naomi Nathan and Stefanie Brickwede signed on to participate.

AMS 2025 is supported by an key roster of sponsors, including Stratasys as the Diamond Sponsor, with Cantor Fitzgerald and The Barnes Global Advisors as Presenting Sponsors. AM Ventures has taken on the role of Networking Sponsor, promising to bring yet another festive networking session. HP is participating as a Sapphire Sponsor, while EOS is a Platinum Sponsor. Other sponsors include XACT Metal, Shining 3D, Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions, Seurat, and Alexander Daniels Global.

Prospective sponsors and speakers should note the unique opportunities AMS 2025 provides for visibility and influence among industry peers. To engage in sponsorship or to secure a speaking slot, interested parties are encouraged to contact jeff@3dprint.com.

Additionally, attendees should be aware of the early bird pricing available until June 30th. Registering before this deadline ensures participation at a reduced rate, allowing access to a pivotal platform where startups can find capital, investors can discover cutting-edge technologies, and industry leaders can explore new business avenues. Given the momentum of AMS 2024, next year’s event promises to bring an even stronger showing from the 3D printing sector, with new participants, a revised agenda, and more.

