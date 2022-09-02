Nikon Offers to Buy SLM Solutions

SLM CEO Sam O’Leary, said,

“Nikon has more than a century of history in developing cutting-edge opto-electronic technology and precision equipment. I am excited for SLM to partner with Nikon to further extend our technology leadership position. We believe this transaction and partnership is very beneficial for all our stakeholders – shareholders, employees and customers alike.”

Financially this is a good deal for SLM shareholders. The firms market cap is currently at around 443 million and the firm was valued sharply higher than this years ago. But for right now it seems like a good deal given the climate. It also seems like Nikon is the right partner for SLM. Their experience in 3D scanning can give SLM an edge in quality assurance and in process monitoring. Furthermore Nikon’s deep experience in lithography can help a lot with the quality assurance, quality, process control and monitoring needed for 3D printing. Nikon also has the financial wherewithal to win in the laser wars. Currently SLM is vying for supremacy in 3D printing by offering 12 laser machines. It seems like it is ahead of the pack but Velo, 3D Systems, EOS and GE will have to release these multiple laser machines as well. Multiple lasers require much more complex machines, much more complicated controls and a lot more software and monitoring. It is a sea change in complexity compared to the machines of only a few years ago. Optimal tool pathing, residual heat and error handling are all incredibly complex now. Nikon’s previous experience in lithography will aid the firm in dealing with these challenges. At the same time Nikon’s deep optomechanical manufacturing expertise will aid it in understanding requirements for 3D printing parts and developing new machines. That same expertise will also aid them in improvements with optics as well.

I think that this is a fantastic deal for Nikon and the firm buys itself a real future in Additive Manufacturing. The only risk is if SLM Solutions has overpromised or has gotten itself in too complex a technological heap and its machines do not work as advertised. Through acquiring Morph3D a few months ago Nikon in essence done excellent due diligence. Morph3D is a high end manufacturer of aerospace components and has bough SLM Solutions machines including the new 12 laser machine. This experience will have given it a great look at how SLM´s equipment fares in production. Going forward through owning both Morph and SLM Nikon could build true manufacturing solutions for firms by understanding what is needed to produce and then making the machines that do this. This is also an excellent move for Japan as well. The country has been rather aloof in the 3D printing game. Sony went into SLA machines but backed out before the market really got started. Since then Japan’s efforts have been limited to Sodick and Matsuura´s hybrid machines and DMG Mori´s efforts. Comparatively Japan has industrialized few 3D printing processes, parts and has few companies, OEMs and startups. Through Nikon Japan could now really get into the driving seat of Additive Manufacturing. All round this is a fantastic move for Japan, Nikon and SLM Solutions.

For the market as a whole this will make it more difficult for GE to lead in 3D printing. The company will have to allocate new capital to Additive in order to play in a multiple laser playing field. What’s more, the logical approach is for Nikon to develop truly automated 3D printing production cells which will be more integrated, have higher yield and provide for higher quality. EOS meanwhile will have to now seek investors or partners to be able to take on Nikon. Perhaps it will now be urged on to partner with erstwhile investor Zeiss to add automation and quality control as well as monitoring. Zeiss could perhaps purchase EOS as well if only to make sure that it stays ahead of Nikon in lithography. It would hate to be bested in the future in lithography due to a surging Nikon and new manufacturing techniques. Additive Industries now looks more likely to be acquired, perhaps by Canon? For Velo3D, VulcanForms and Seurat the challenge is the same but the numbers just got bigger. We would expect a number of acquisitions or deep partnerships on the back of this.