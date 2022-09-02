Nikon Offers to Buy SLM Solutions

Japanese lithography, scanning and camera firm Nikon is to acquire SLM Solutions. The Japanese firm has bid a premium of 83.7% over a three month average of SLM shares, offering a cash consideration of 20 Euros as well as an offer to take over SLM bonds. Nikon estimates that the transaction value is 622 million euro. Nikon also will subscribe to new SLM shares amounting to a 10% capital increase to the firm. The firm says that activist investor Elliott, ENA Investment Capital and Hans-Joachim Ihde are in favor of the bid.
SLM Solutions has said,
¨The Management and Supervisory Board of SLM welcome and fully support the takeover offer and investment by Nikon. The transaction provides an attractive opportunity for SLM’s shareholders and employees alike and will allow SLM to continue to thrive in the fast-developing space of Metal AM to serve its customers even better. Subject to the review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that SLM shareholders accept the takeover offer and have also committed to accept the takeover offer for any shares held by them.¨
While Nikon CEO Toshikazu Umatate, stated,
“By acquiring SLM, Nikon is taking an important step towards our Vision 2030. We are focused on digital manufacturing as a growth driver and will create value through the promising market of metal additive manufacturing. Metal additive manufacturing will revolutionize mass-production by enabling our clients to manufacture highly complex parts, reduce cycle time, carbon emissions, energy costs and waste. Nikon and SLM share the vision that our technology-driven innovation will transform the future of manufacturing. This acquisition will be key to growing our digital manufacturing business.”
SLM CEO Sam O’Leary, said,
“Nikon has more than a century of history in developing cutting-edge opto-electronic technology and precision equipment. I am excited for SLM to partner with Nikon to further extend our technology leadership position. We believe this transaction and partnership is very beneficial for all our stakeholders – shareholders, employees and customers alike.”
Financially this is a good deal for SLM shareholders. The firms market cap is currently at around 443 million and the firm was valued sharply higher than this years ago. But for right now it seems like a good deal given the climate. It also seems like Nikon is the right partner for SLM. Their experience in 3D scanning can give SLM an edge in quality assurance and in process monitoring. Furthermore Nikon’s deep experience in lithography can help a lot with the quality assurance, quality, process control and monitoring needed for 3D printing. Nikon also has the financial wherewithal to win in the laser wars. Currently SLM is vying for supremacy in 3D printing by offering 12 laser machines. It seems like it is ahead of the pack but Velo, 3D Systems, EOS and GE will have to release these multiple laser machines as well. Multiple lasers require much more complex machines, much more complicated controls and a lot more software and monitoring. It is a sea change in complexity compared to the machines of only a few years ago. Optimal tool pathing, residual heat and error handling are all incredibly complex now. Nikon’s previous experience in lithography will aid the firm in dealing with these challenges. At the same time Nikon’s deep optomechanical manufacturing expertise will aid it in understanding requirements for 3D printing parts and developing new machines. That same expertise will also aid them in improvements with optics as well.
I think that this is a fantastic deal for Nikon and the firm buys itself a real future in Additive Manufacturing. The only risk is if SLM Solutions has overpromised or has gotten itself in too complex a technological heap and its machines do not work as advertised. Through acquiring Morph3D a few months ago Nikon in essence done excellent due diligence. Morph3D is a high end manufacturer of aerospace components and has bough SLM Solutions machines including the new 12 laser machine. This experience will have given it a great look at how SLM´s equipment fares in production. Going forward through owning both Morph and SLM Nikon could build true manufacturing solutions for firms by understanding what is needed to produce and then making the machines that do this. This is also an excellent move for Japan as well. The country has been rather aloof in the 3D printing game. Sony went into SLA machines but backed out before the market really got started. Since then Japan’s efforts have been limited to Sodick and Matsuura´s hybrid machines and DMG Mori´s efforts. Comparatively Japan has industrialized few 3D printing processes, parts and has few companies, OEMs and startups. Through Nikon Japan could now really get into the driving seat of Additive Manufacturing. All round this is a fantastic move for Japan, Nikon and SLM Solutions.
For the market as a whole this will make it more difficult for GE to lead in 3D printing. The company will have to allocate new capital to Additive in order to play in a multiple laser playing field. What’s more, the logical approach is for Nikon to develop truly automated 3D printing production cells which will be more integrated, have higher yield and provide for higher quality. EOS meanwhile will have to now seek investors or partners to be able to take on Nikon. Perhaps it will now be urged on to partner with erstwhile investor Zeiss to add automation and quality control as well as monitoring. Zeiss could perhaps purchase EOS as well if only to make sure that it stays ahead of Nikon in lithography. It would hate to be bested in the future in lithography due to a surging Nikon and new manufacturing techniques. Additive Industries now looks more likely to be acquired, perhaps by Canon? For Velo3D, VulcanForms and Seurat the challenge is the same but the numbers just got bigger. We would expect a number of acquisitions or deep partnerships on the back of this.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 118: Intelligent Large Format 3D Printing with Daghan Cam, Ai Build Founder and CEO
When Daghan Cam founded AI Build, the firm’s technology was a made up of a single 3D printer attached to a robotic arm for large scale polymer parts. The team...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 28, 2022
For this week’s roundup, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and the Ceramics Expo starts tomorrow in Cleveland. Allevi will be holding a webinar about bioprinting a pancreatic tumor, 3D...
3DPOD Episode 117: 3D Printing Software, DfAM, and More with Duann Scott, Bits to Atoms
Duann Scott is an industrial-designer-turned-business-development specialist who has worked for such illustrious firms as Shapeways, Autodesk, and nTopology. In our interview with him, he talks fluidly about his vision for...
Carbon Acquires 3D Printing Software Startup ParaMatters
Carbon, the Silicon Valley-based manufacturer of additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced its acquisition of ParaMatters, a software as a services (SaaS) company providing solutions for the 3d printing sector. Carbon...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.