AMS 2023 Lines up New 3D Printing Speakers and Sponsors

Ahead of the 2023 edition of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), New York’s only 3D printing event is already beginning to add speakers and sponsors. The event, set to take place February 7-9, 2023, will feature three days of presentations and networking with three vertical topics per day.
In the early days of planning the event, AMS has lined up Stifel as the presenting sponsor, with VELO3D as diamond sponsor and Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) as a vertical sponsor. These firms are helping to support the foremost 3D printing event in the northeastern U.S., where over 1,000 people are expected to attend (both in-person and online) from all over the world. AMS will include panels and keynotes on nine vertical topics most critical in the fast-growing world of additive manufacturing. The show will be primarily “in person” (limited virtual participation available) to ensure maximum networking and discussion missing from larger hybrid events.
For sessions ranging from “AM for Series Production of Metal Parts” to “AM in Transport”, AMS is arranging a diverse array of speakers, including the following:
- Tim Bell, Head of the CoC for Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Digital Industries USA
- Mark Burnham, Director of Policy, Additive Manufacturing Coalition
- Stephen Butkow, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Electronics & Industrial Technology Team, Stifel
- Patrick Carey, Senior Vice President of Stratasys
- Beth Collington, Director of Digital Materials and Laboratory Equipment for Global Prosthetic Solutions at Zahn Dental, a Division of Henry Schein
- Maurizio Costabeber, CTO of DWS
- Joseph Crabtree, CEO of Additive Manufacturing Technologies
- James DeMuth, Co-Founder & CEO of Seurat
- Bryan Dow, Managing Director of Global Technology Group, at STIFEL
- Ben Ferrar, Vice President of Carpenter Additive
- Pierre Forêt. Director of R&D Additive Manufacturing at Linde GmbH
- Stephen G. Gray, Founder of 4D Biofabrication
- Arno Held, Managing Partner of AM Ventures
- Taci Pereira, Vice President and General Manager of Bioprinting at 3D Systems
- Oliver Smith, Founder and Principal Consultant of Rethink Additive
- Mike Vasquez, Founder and CEO of 3Degrees
- Raymond Weitekamp, Founder and CEO of polySpectra
The event will also feature our own team members, including Lawrence Gasman and Scott Dunham, President and Executive Vice President of Research at SmarTech Analysis respectively, as well as Joris Peels, Executive Editor of 3DPrint.com and Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech, and myself.
More information about AMS 2023 will be made public as the roster is made complete. In the meantime, exclusive sponsorships are available for vertical topics as well as the overall sponsorship for the entire event. Apply to info@3drholdings.com.
