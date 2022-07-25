AMS 2023 Lines up New 3D Printing Speakers and Sponsors

Metal Binder Jetting
Ahead of the 2023 edition of Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), New York’s only 3D printing event is already beginning to add speakers and sponsors. The event, set to take place February 7-9, 2023, will feature three days of presentations and networking with three vertical topics per day.

In the early days of planning the event, AMS has lined up Stifel as the presenting sponsor, with VELO3D as diamond sponsor and Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) as a vertical sponsor. These firms are helping to support the foremost 3D printing event in the northeastern U.S., where over 1,000 people are expected to attend (both in-person and online) from all over the world. AMS will include panels and keynotes on nine vertical topics most critical in the fast-growing world of additive manufacturing. The show will be primarily “in person” (limited virtual participation available) to ensure maximum networking and discussion missing from larger hybrid events.

Scott Dunham at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2020 (Photo: Sarah Saunders for 3DPrint.com)

For sessions ranging from “AM for Series Production of Metal Parts” to “AM in Transport”, AMS is arranging a diverse array of speakers, including the following:

The event will also feature our own team members, including Lawrence Gasman and Scott Dunham, President and Executive Vice President of Research at SmarTech Analysis respectively, as well as Joris Peels, Executive Editor of 3DPrint.com and Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech, and myself.

More information about AMS 2023 will be made public as the roster is made complete. In the meantime, exclusive sponsorships are available for vertical topics as well as the overall sponsorship for the entire event. Apply to info@3drholdings.com.

