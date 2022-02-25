Inkbit

AMS Speaker Spotlight: The Current Uses of Bioprinting

2 hours by Taci Pereira and Yu Shrike Zhang BioprintingMedical 3D Printing
SME

Share this Article

Authors: Taci Pereira, Vice President and General Manager of Bioprinting for 3D Systems, and Yu Shrike Zhang, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 1: Current uses of bioprinting. 

Bioprinting is the result of applying additive manufacturing to biology. Since its inception, the technology has evolved from the placement of cells in a traditional inkjet printer to complex systems composed of high-end 3D printing methods and sophisticated cell-laden bioactive materials to engineer tissues that recapitulate human physiology. Research progress has been tremendous in areas such as drug development and regenerative medicine as various groups work on pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this platform.

3D printed organ-on-a-chip device. (Image courtesy of Allevi by 3D Systems).

One of the key current uses of bioprinting is the creation of advanced tissue models that reproduce human physiology or pathology for the development of novel therapeutics. The investment required to discover, test, and approve a new drug is estimated to range from $314 million to $2.8 billion [1]. Bioprinting has emerged as a promising method to create highly complex and hence more functional and predictive preclinical models to help solve this pressing issue. We have seen the first published tumor-on-a-chip system that combines a blood and lymphatic vessel pair to better model delivery as well as drainage of anticancer drugs [2]. This is a revolutionary step in better modeling the human complexity to identify the failure of drugs that are bound to fail more quickly, instead of letting rates of clinical trial success remain at 10%.

Bioprinted collagen heart valve. (Image courtesy of Allevi by 3D Systems)

In addition to drug development, regenerative medicine is a key application area. Since the inception of tissue engineering research, the scientific community has dreamt of the day in which we would be able to 3D bioprint tissues and organs for human implantation. Decades later, this challenge remains. Vascularization is a significant limitation of traditional tissue engineering approaches that can be resolved by using high-resolution bioprinting. Light-based platforms have successfully demonstrated the creation of vessels that enable gas exchange and blood oxygenation, functions that are key for tissue survival [3]. For example, 3D Systems has leveraged these technologies through a partnership with United Therapeutics in an effort to bioprint human lungs. This work has led to the development of the revolutionary Print-to-Perfusion™ process, which has shown promise to enable levels of vascularization not achievable through traditional biofabrication methods.

3D bioprinted lung lobe (© 2022 United Therapeutics)

With the continued development of the field, 3D bioprinting has also seen expansion into unconventional use cases to tackle some of the pressing needs facing its applications. One such development attempts to address the limitation of oxygen supply in engineered tissues by incorporating plant cells into the bioinks that can be co-bioprinted with human cells to create the environment needed for tissue oxygenation [4, 5]. Plant cells can then be selectively removed from the tissue constructs prior to final usage also enabling vascularization to occur with the leftover perfusable microchannel networks. Moreover, a cryobioprinting method utilizing proprietary bioink formulations has been reported to enable simultaneous bioprinting and cryopreservation of tissue constructs, which in turn improves tissue shelf-life for use in production settings [6]. Additional interesting applications scenarios of 3D bioprinting that are being increasingly investigated include but are not limited to those applied to food engineering [7] and space research [8].

Over the last two decades or so, the field of 3D bioprinting has seen tremendous advances spanning from hardware/software configurations, such as expanded types of bioprinting methods and enhanced digital controls [9]; to the bioinks that have been significantly enriched [10] and their downstream translational applications in various areas [11]. Yet, we see continuing possibilities in further improving the 3D bioprinting technologies primarily from three perspectives. First lies in the potential merge of the different techniques; since each bioprinting modality has its unique advantages and limitations, it is anticipated that the integration of two or more modalities into single ones may lead to extended capacities than each of them separately can attain [12]. Secondly, the combination with artificial intelligence has the potential to open up new avenues to make the bioprinting processes more automated and precise [13]. Finally, miniaturization of 3D bioprinting methods to fit into minimally invasive surgical strategies will make it possible to conduct patient-specific intraoperative procedures to enable more rapid outcomes in areas such as wound healing.

References

[1] O.J. Wouters, M. McKee, J. Luyten, “Estimated research and development investment needed to bring a new medicine to market, 2009-2018,” JAMA, pp. 844-853, 2020.
[2] X. Cao, R. Ashfaq, F. Cheng, S. Maharjan, J. Li, G. Ying, S. Hassan, H. Xiao, K. Yue, Y.S. Zhang, “A Tumor-on-a-Chip System with Bioprinted Blood and Lymphatic Vessel Pair,” Advanced Functional Materials, 2019.
[3] B. Grigoryan, S. J. Paulsen, D.C. Corbett, D.W. Sazer, C. L. Fortin, A.J. Zaita, P.T. Greenfield, N.J. Calafat, J.P. Gounley, J.S. Miller, “Multivascular Networks and Functional Intravascular Topologies within Biocompatible Hydrogels,” Science, 2019.
[4] A. Lode, F. Krujatz, S. Brüggemeier, M. Quade, K. Schütz, S. Knaack, J. Weber, T. Bley, M. Gelinsky, “Green bioprinting: Fabrication of photosynthetic algae‐laden hydrogel scaffolds for biotechnological and medical applications,” Wiley Online Library, 2015.
[5] S. Maharjan, J. Alva, C. Cámara, A.G. Rubio, D. Hernández, C. Delavaux, E. Correa, M.D. Romo, D. Bonilla, M.L. Santiago, W. Li, F. Cheng, G. Ying, Y.S. Zhang, “Symbiotic Photosynthetic Oxygenation within 3D-Bioprinted Vascularized Tissues,” Matter, vol. 4, pp. 217-240, 2021.
[6] H. Ravanbakhsh, Z. Luo, X. Zhang, S. Maharjan, H.S. Mirkarimi, G. Tang, C. Chávez-Madero, L. Mongeau, Y.S. Zhang, “Freeform cell-laden cryobioprinting for shelf-ready tissue fabrication and storage,” Matter, 2022.
[7] C.K. Chua, “Publication Trends in 3D Bioprinting and 3D Food Printing,” International Journal of Bioprinting, vol. 6, no. 1, pp. 1-3, 2020.
[8] L. Moroni, K. Tabury, H. Stenuit, D. Grimm, S. Baatout, V. Mironov, “What can biofabrication do for space and what can space do for biofabrication?,” Trends in Biotechnology, 2021.
[9] C.E. Garciamendez-Mijares, P. Agrawal, G. García Martínez, E. Cervantes Juarez, Y.S. Zhang, “State-of-art affordable bioprinters: A guide for the DiY community,” Applied Physics Reviews, vol. 8, 2021.
[10] Y.S. Zhang, “Biomaterial Inks,” Advanced Healthcare Materials, vol. 9, no. 15, 2020.
[11] A.C. Daly, M.E. Prendergast, A.J. Hughes, J.A. Burdick, “Bioprinting for the Biologist,” Cell, vol. 184, no. 1, pp. 18-32, 2021.
[12] R. Levato, T. Jungst, R.G. Scheuring, T. Blunk, J. Groll, J. Malda, “From shape to function: the next step in bioprinting,” Advanced Materials, vol. 32, no. 12, 2020.
[13] Z. Zhu, D.W.H. Ng, H.S. Park, M.C. McAlpine, “3D-printed multifunctional materials enabled by artificial-intelligence-assisted fabrication technologies,” Nature Reviews Materials, vol. 6, pp. 27-47, 2020.

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Carbon Fiber 3D Printing from 9T Labs Driven by $17M Investment

High Performance Metal 3D Printing Powders: Is Plasma Atomization the Best Route?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
Metal 3D PrintingSponsored

AMS Speaker Spotlight: The Future of WAAM 3D Printing

Filomeno Martina CEO and co-founder, WAAM3D will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 1: The future of DED and WAAM. Additive Manufacturing has been around for quite a...

February 24, 2022
Sponsored
Metal 3D PrintingSponsored

AMS Speaker Spotlight: The Four Must-Haves of Distributed Manufacturing: Metal 3D Printing Edition

Tali Rosman, Vice President and General Manager of Xerox Elem Additive, will be giving the topic keynote for Session 1: Additive Manufacturing for Series Production of Metal Parts at Additive...

February 24, 2022
3D Printing EventsMetal 3D Printing

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Defining the Future is Hard Work

John Barnes, Managing Director of The Barnes Global Advisors, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 1: The future of DED and WAAM. Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) is...

February 18, 2022
EnergyMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

ABB Turns to Metal 3D Printing for Turbocharger Spare Parts

ABB Turbocharging is looking to convert its metal spare parts inventory with digital and 3D printed counterparts. To do so, it has turned to Dutch 3D printer manufacturer Additive Industries,...

February 17, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
3d systems
TronHoo
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
Forecast 3D
Desktop Metal logo
HP
SME
EOS
AM Medical Report
GE Additive
ExOne
NDTV Fab Weaver
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides