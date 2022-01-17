3DPOD, Ep. 92: Metal 3D Printing with Seurat’s 2 Million Points of Light — CEO James DeMuth

James DeMuth was a researcher committed to solving some very big problems and creating new technologies at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He opted to become an entrepreneur because of Seurat, a startup with a potentially very disruptive 3D printing technology. Seurat offer a novel metal 3D printing method that scales and significantly reduces the costs of laser powder bed fusion parts. James goes into detail about this hereto unknown technology. We also ask him about his go-to-market, which is also novel. Super exciting podcast which we hope you like.

