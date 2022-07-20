Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

US DoE Awards $3M to Fortify and polySpectra for 3D Printed Tooling

12 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergySustainability
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced 30 projects that have been selected to receive a total of $57.9 million in grants from the Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO). Among the recipients were Fortify and polySpectra: the two additive manufacturing (AM) firms received $3 million, for a joint project to develop tooling used for the automotive sector.

Image courtesy of polySpectra

Several other entities — National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), MPI Systems, RePliForm Inc., and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) — are involved in the project as well, and thus will also benefit from the funding. Specifically, the money goes toward the development of solutions for lightweighting automotive tooling, using Cyclic Olefin Resin-based composites. Cyclic Olefin Resin (COR) is polySpectra’s proprietary, printable version of cycloolefin copolymer (COC).

Image courtesy of Fortify

Compared to other polymers, COC has come into widespread use fairly recently. Its increasing popularity in commercial applications over the last couple of decades is thanks to its translucence and durability, making it optimal for use in the production of anything with a screen. Along with polySpectra’s COR, the participating companies will be using Fortify’s unique magnet-driven, DLP series of printers, FLUX.

In a press release, the principal investigator for the award, polySpectra’s founder, Raymond Weitekamp, commented, “Olefin-based thermoset composites have been used for many decades in extremely demanding applications such as wind turbine blades and fuel cell components, because they are among the most durable materials on the planet. Under this research grant, we will leverage Nobel-winning chemistry to directly 3D-print [COR]. The goal of the DOE project is to bring unprecedented materials durability to [AM], which will provide the industry with immense leverage for the decarbonization and reshoring of the US manufacturing sector.”

Additionally, the grant money will be used to help bring more individuals from underrepresented groups into the industry, by way of training and recruitment programs. This is at least the second AM project in the last couple of weeks to mention this same objective.

Image courtesy of polySpectra

Although the initial R&D will focus on automotive parts, it is of course likely that, should the effort succeed, COR will start to be used in more applications. This is especially likely, considering the steadily growing interest in AM applications for electronics. As part of a larger AM carbon strategy, the potential to print screens close to the point of sale could be a huge asset in lowering the emissions created by the global production of consumer goods.

Finally, it’s worth emphasizing the amount of money pouring into the AM sector lately from the DOE, in particular. To be sure, the US government has long been one of the principal funders of AM. Nevertheless, there’s something at least symbolically momentous, about the fact that the energy-use considerations are overtly starting to factor into more and more projects.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Call for Speakers – Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2023

3D Printing the Metaverse: Where Are the Additive Opportunities?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesVirtual Reality

Canada’s First 3D Printed House to Be Built by Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Windsor-Essex has announced it will be constructing what it’s billing as Canada’s first 3D printed residence, to be located in Leamington, Ontario — just across the...

April 25, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, April 23, 2022: Business, Bioprinting, & More

We’re starting with plenty of business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Xaar, AddUp, and Sigma Labs all have new executives to announce. Moving on, polySpectra is offering a...

April 23, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergyMedical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, April 14, 2022: Materials & Medical Applications

We’re starting with some materials news in 3D Printing News Briefs, as Braskem has added to its filament range and ORNL has been studying a photovoltaic material. Moving on, Lumos...

April 14, 2022
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFashionFeatured StoriesScience & TechnologyVirtual Reality

Snapchat AR Tool Lets You Try Lakers Gear Before You Buy

Israeli 3D/augmented reality (AR) company Hexa is rolling out a new collaborative project with Microsoft and Snap Inc. (parent company of Snapchat) to create a platform for virtual try-on (VTO)...

January 17, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
3d systems
GE Additive
Nano Dimension
Desktop Metal
Metal in Motion
EOS
ExOne
FacFox
Flashforge
HP
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides