3DPOD Episode 105: Automated Post-Processing with Joseph Crabtree, CEO AM Technologies

Joseph Crabtree’s Additive Manufacturing Technologies is spreading around the world. The company has offices in four countries and its PostPro3D vapor fusion technology is growing. But, Joseph wants more. He wants to move into more post-processing technologies and make a far more integrated solution. Joseph tells us about his plans, his Brexit mitigation strategy, and how he sees the market evolving. Enjoy this episode!
