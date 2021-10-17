3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 17, 2021

We’ve got several multi-day conferences to tell you about in this week’s roundup, along with webinars on topics ranging from semiconductors and bioprinting to digital dentistry and more. Read on for all of the details!

Online Euro PM2021 Conference

First up in this week’s series of conferences, Europe’s annual powder metallurgy Virtual Congress & Exhibition—Euro PM2021—will be held virtually, from October 18th-22nd, by the European Powder Metallurgy Association (EPMA). Covering all topics related to powder metallurgy, including materials, applications, consolidation technologies, powder production, and more, the keynotes, discussion panels, and other presentations from the congress and exhibition will be recorded and available online for decision-makers, academics, PM-related companies, and other attendees to view; this includes “Cold Spray Delivering for Defence – The Moment Critique,” by SPEE3D’s Calum Stewart, Director of MILSPEC Consultants.

“Conducted online for the second time, Euro PM2021 Virtual Congress is set to feature a world class technical programme which will define the latest developments in Powder Metallurgy (PM) over five full days of technical presentations, special interest seminars and exhibition.”

You can register for Euro PM2021 here.

Walking Through the New BCN3D Cloud

At 10 am EST on Monday, October 18th, BCN3D Technologies will hold a live webinar, “A walkthrough of the new BCN3D Cloud.” Daniel Arroyo, the company’s Chief Software Officer, will explain the development of the BCN3D Cloud, how users can manage and control prints in real time, from anywhere, with the new Cloud, and answer attendee questions via a live chat function.

“What can I expect? · An overview of the main features including queues, statistics, clusters, roles and permissions, workflows, and SSO.

· A tour of the brand new platform with a completely reinvigorated user experience and interface.

· A detailed explanation of each plan to see which best suits your needs.

You can register for the webinar here.

MRO Aviation Week Europe

In the first of several events that run from Tuesday, October 19th through Thursday, October 21st, MRO Aviation Week Europe will be held at RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, with a focus on expanding the AM possibilities for the aerospace aftermarket supply chain, as the aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul industry continues to increase its use of 3D printing to speed up lead times, streamline operations, and meet high production standards. Long-term Airbus supplier Materialise is just one of many companies exhibiting at the event, and representatives from nearly 170 unique airlines will be there as well.

“MRO Europe provides thought leadership on the crucial industry issues and concerns through its superior editorial content and extensive conference agenda, delivering an unrivaled industry forum where key intelligence is gathered and real business leads are generated. MRO Europe offers unparalleled networking opportunities over the 3 days of the event and is the place to forge new partnerships and cement existing relationships.”

You can register for the event here.

Altair’s Future.Industry

Also from the 19th-21st, global technology company Altair will host a complimentary global digital experience, Future.Industry, focused on the advances in manufacturing. Early-stage startup entrepreneurs and big-brand thought leaders will make up the roster of companies using simulation, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) to change how they design, operate, and compete in the manufacturing industry, and featured keynote presentations will feature executives from Ford, BMW, Samsung Mobile, and more. The event will also include customer presentations focused on sustainability, manufacturability, and smart, connected products, as well as practical applications of Altair technology.

“Future.Industry is designed to serve as a venue to discuss how we can – together – create a smarter, more connected, and sustainable world. We look forward to hosting the world’s brightest minds from all industries as we share, challenge, and explore the best practices that will inspire our future,” said ames R. Scapa, the Founder and CEO of Altair.

You can register for the event here.

EASTEC 2021

As part of the Manufacturing Technology Series produced by SME and The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), EASTEC 2021 will be held from the 19th through 21st in West Springfield, Massachusetts, a state described as “a hotbed of manufacturing innovation.” In addition to keynote presentations, technology exhibits, panel discussions, and an Integrated Solution Center, there will also be a Knowledge Bar at EASTEC, in addition to a Student Summit and other features.

“Three days of exploring brand-new manufacturing technologies, learning from industry experts and networking with like-minded professionals only begins to describe the East Coast’s premier manufacturing event – EASTEC.”

You can register for EASTEC 2021 here.

Sartomer at RadTech Europe

The last of the multi-day events starting on Tuesday, October 19th is RadTech Europe, the European association for UV/EB curing technology. The online event will look at the future of radiation curing, examine new and emerging trends and innovations, and take a closer look at new applications for UV/EB curing. One of the companies presenting at this conference and exhibition, which ends on Wednesday, October 20th, will be Sartomer—part of Arkema’s Coating Solutions segment—showcasing its latest innovations to enhance sustainable energy curing technology. The company will be presenting several featured products, as well as multiple technical presentations.

“We are once again eager to participate in RadTech Europe to introduce our most recent resins and photoinitiators for energy-curable systems. In addition to discussing innovative offerings that enable exceptional freedom of performance design, our scientists are presenting on the latest technological developments for UV, LED, excimer and EB curing,” stated Magdalena Doherty, general manager at Sartomer EMEA.

You can register for RadTech Europe here.

ASTM’s Webinar NDT for 3D Printed Parts

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 19th, ASTM’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is holding a webinar titled “NDT for Additive Manufacturing Parts.” Dr. Ben Dutton, a Technical Specialist at the MTC in the Metrology & NDT Group, will teach attendees AM defect complex origins, in-process NDT, NDT standards highlights, measuring residual stress with laser ultrasound, and more.

“After completing this webinar, the attendees will achieve the following: Be aware of AM defect formation complexity.

Recognize capabilities and limitations of conventional/non-Post Built NDT methods.

Be up to date with published and developing NDT standards.

Be aware of in-process NDT inspection/monitoring methods with high capability.

Be alert of novel methods to measure residual stress.

You can register for the webinar here; the cost is $49.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS Simulation

Also at 10 am EST on the 19th, TriMech will help you “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS Simulation” through tools like fatigue analysis, design study and parametric optimization, frequency study, post-processing, and more. TriMech Application Engineer Suman Sudhakaran will discuss these tools, and more, for testing prototype designs with SOLIDWORKS Simulation before they’re built, giving designers a safe, virtual environment to test out real-life scenarios, and also discuss some of the new feature enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2022.

“Innovation is not an option, but a necessity in today’s technology-driven world. There is an ever-increasing demand to reduce overall product development time and enhance product quality. Engineers and product designers cannot afford to spend their time building multiple physical prototypes to explore different designs and evaluate the risks. This is where design validation tools such SOLIDWORKS Simulation offers an unparalleled advantage to virtually test product performance concurrent to the design process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP & Hawk Ridge Systems: D2M Extreme

HP 3D printing partner Hawk Ridge Systems is hosting the Design to Manufacturing Extreme Digital Conference, or D2M Extreme, starting at 11 am EST on Tuesday the 19th and consisting of 20 breakout sessions, including two by HP. This is the second year for the conference, and it will include more in-depth topics, speakers, and demonstrations on how to use design tools to create products, like off-road unicycles and Formula 1 cars, that, according to Hawk Ridge, go to the extreme.

“In this fast-paced program provided by Hawk Ridge Systems, an HP 3D Printing Partner, you’ll hear from industry trailblazers and how the tools they use have radically changed the way they design everything – from backcountry ski equipment to waterslides, racing parts, water sports and more.‌”

You can register for the conference here.

HP & DesignNews: All in With AM

Speaking of HP, it’s sponsoring a webinar with DesignNews called “All In With Additive Manufacturing: Consumer Goods Design & Production” at 2 pm EST on the 19th. Liz Stortstrom, HP 3D Printing Application Engineer Liz Stortstrom and Eric Folsom, Director of Technology at footwear brand HILOS, will discuss how to use AM to drive consumer product innovation, how process and material selection can relate to demands for sustainability and circularity, provide a breakdown of HILOS’ AM design approach, and more.

“When you hear about businesses using 3D printing — additive manufacturing — as a production technology, it’s typically a story about how they transformed their traditional manufacturing methods. But what if you started out building your business around this technology?”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D PRINT Paris 2021

From Wednesday to Thursday, October 20th through 21st, 3D PRINT Congress & Exhibition is taking place at Palais des Congrès de Paris. This trade show includes a startup award, 45 conferences and workshops, 80 speakers, and 150 exhibitors, one of which is Materialise, with its 3D printing Magics software. The company is also presenting on how the Marchesini Group used Materialise tray preparation software for its custom packaging machines.

“3D PRINT Congress & Exhibition continues its momentum and launches an event in Paris on October 20 and 21, 2021 at the Palais des Congrès de Paris, to be as close as possible to the many decision-makers centers and experts in additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the trade show here.

Sinterit & the Compact SLS Setup

On Wednesday the 20th, Sinterit will again hold its popular “Compact SLS setup: What do I really need to get into SLS 3D printing?” webinar at 3 am EST. Held in a hybrid format, with a pre-recorded main part and a live Q&A session with Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz, the webinar will discuss what SLS 3D printing is, what it looked like before Sinterit, how to compose a good SLS solution, how detailed SLS prints should be, how many materials are needed, and more.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology. You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems on Semiconductor Performance

In its first of its two webinars on Thursday, October 21st, 3D Systems will discuss semiconductors in “Advancing Semiconductor Capital Equipment Performance with Metal Additive Manufacturing” at 5 am EST. Scott Green, Principal Solutions Leader at 3D Systems, will discuss how to successfully integrate additive manufacturing in semiconductor fabrication, and provide four featured applications of 3D printed semiconductors, including wafer table thermal management, manifold and tubing flow optimization, and more.

“To accelerate innovation, semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers are turning to 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM). AM removes the limitations of traditional manufacturing technologies to enable functionally improved components, and a seamless transition from prototyping to low-volume production of complex parts. This approach can speed delivery of new capital equipment technologies to fabs that are designed to deliver improved productivity, wafer yield, and overall system quality & longevity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

PostProcess Live Solution Experience Tours

PostProcess Technologies is holding “Live Solution Experience Tours” on the 21st, conducted in a live broadcast from the company’s lab. There will be one LSE session at 10 am EST for automated support removal and surface finishing for FDM and PolyJet printing, and then another session at 11 am EST for resin removal and surface finishing for photopolymer 3D printing, like SLA, DLP, and CLIP technologies. Both of these sessions will be held again on December 2nd.

“Sign up today for a PostProcess Live Solution Experience, a real-time group tour of automated 3D post-printing focused on key print technology applications. Conducted by one of our post-printing experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results. See the solutions running live on the proprietary AUTOMAT3D platform and engage in real-time Q&A.”

3D Systems on FRESH Bioprinting

The second 3D Systems webinar on the 21st will be “FRESH 3D Bioprinting: Closing the Gap Between Structure and Function in Biofabrication,” at 11 am EST. Andrew Lee, PhD, FluidForm’s head of bioprinting, will provide an overview of its FRESH 3D bioprinting technology, and how it is a unique platform for soft material printing, along with its applications for research, repair, and replacement of human tissues. Attendees will also hear about the current state, and future, of bioprinting, as well as bioprinting with the Allevi by 3D Systems platform.

“In a discussion following the presentation, we’ll describe the unique FRESH platform and its compatibility with soft materials as well as Allevi by 3D Systems bioprinting portfolio. Plus, we’ll explore the future of bioprinting and how we can achieve our goals to solve today’s clinical challenges.”

You can register for the webinar here.

B9Creations & ASME – Medical Micro 3D Printing

Later on the 21st, at 2 pm EST, B9Creations and ASME will hold a webinar called “Challenges and Emerging Solutions Through Medical Micro 3D Printing.” Dani Mason, the VP of Marketing and Communications for B9Creations, together with Scott Tuominen, Senior Principal Design Technician for a major global medical device manufacturer, will discuss medical challenges, and how they can be solved with ultra-precise microscale 3D printing. The two presenters will explain how the technology has changed the way they design, and how they’re leveraging custom AM solutions for on-demand production of medical devices and components.

“Hear a discussion on how the latest advancements in 3D printing technology are enabling larger-format printers with effective resolution finer than 25 microns to power microscale parts in engineering, elastomeric, biocompatible, and clear materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS on Digital Dentistry

In the final webinar of the week, 3DHEALS will discuss “Dental 3D Printing: Latest in Digital Dentistry” at 4 pm EST on Thursday, October 21st. Justin Marks, CDT, the Founder and CEO of Arfona Printing; Rick Ferguson, DDMD, who maintains a private dental practice in Florida; Dr. Mayra Vasques, a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and founder of iNNOV3D; Lee Dockstader, Vertical Market Development at HP; and Sérgio Luis Rodrigues Gianvechio, Dentist at CROIB ODONTOLOGIA, will discuss their own unique perspectives about the current state, and near future, of dental 3D printing.

“Dentistry seems to be the potential breakthrough industry to manifest many 3D printing enthusiasts’ dream of mass customization, point of care delivery, and local manufacturing hub for dental professionals, reducing inefficiency and costs. Over the past several years, 3DHEALS has invited many different stakeholders to share their experiences, ranging from material innovation, software development, to new clinical workflows. Applications ranging from surgical guides, implants, dentures, night guards are among the new applications gaining increasing attention either in the startup world or the industry at large, in addition to the existing billion dollar market of dental aligners. The collective thought is that 3D printing can do more and more in parallel to the maturation of technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here; as always, breakout rooms will be available for networking afterwards.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

