3D Printer Maker EVO-tech Reborn as NEVO3D — Once More With Feeling

EVO-tech was a 3D printing service and original equipment manufacturer established in 2013 and based in Schörfling am Attersee, Austria. The company produced high-quality material extrusion systems featuring linear bearings, Igus E Chains, and robust components designed for durability. Think: a 340 × 240 × 350 mm printer equipped with numerous advanced features and weighing over 150 kilograms. The firm’s design philosophy appeared to closely resemble that of Arburg. However, it faced challenges in a rapidly evolving desktop market, which also witnessed the emergence of approximately a dozen new serious industrial material extrusion competitors in recent years. At Formnext 2022, we noted:

¨There are far too many companies right now to sustain growth for firms in medium- and large-format extrusion. There are startups who will find it terribly difficult to differentiate themselves in this market. Capabilities and performance are all very close, while the segment is huge….it will be hard to make headway in this market and sell to those customers, especially given that this 3D printing segment is so crowded right now.¨

Increased competition was one factor that led EVO-tech into bankruptcy in December 2023. However, EVO-tech has been reborn as NEVO3D. The new company will retain key employees and some management members. NEVO3D will also continue to support old systems and clients. Investor and newly appointed CEO Adi Pohn has joined to fund and manage the company’s reboot. He brings extensive experience from his time as the head of GIG Fassaden, a facade manufacturing firm responsible for projects such as the UK’s Television Centre and the British Museum. Previously, Pohn has invested in a diverse range of companies, including UV disinfection firm Acquafides, chair lift firm Secon, and a Croatian PVC window and door firm.

“It is an exciting challenge to be part of this project. I am pleased to be working with a young team that has impressive experience and exposure in the rapidly growing 3D printing market,” Adi Pohn stated. “With Adi Pohn on board, we have found the ideal complement to achieve our goals and make NEVO3D a leading company in our industry,” original co-founder Kevin Griesmayr said.

Another original co-founder Markus Kaltenbrunner gives us a hint as to what the firm wants to accomplish:

“We will expand our services by building the largest FFF/FDM 3D printing service with approximately 30 machines in Austria. This will not only serve to support customers during peak loads, but will enable them We will also offer companies that do not want to invest in a 3D printer to use our products and services. In addition, we will also offer the finishing of components, including painting, as well as the assembly of components. We will focus on special solutions for sectors such as the railway industry.¨

This seems to be a sensible approach. EVO’s 400 x 260 x 400 mm system is priced at $28,000, while its 500 x 400 x 510 mm system costs $68,000, and its 570 x 450 x 570 mm system is $80,000. These are pricey systems, and many might consider purchasing several S7s or numerous Bambu Lab systems instead. However, focusing on the service aspect of their offering should generate revenue more quickly. In this regard, the firm’s own 30 in-house systems could be a significant advantage in the long run if they can produce effectively at scale. Their reliability and high-end components are likely to be particularly beneficial in a service role, assuming they achieve higher uptime and utilization rates than comparable systems. At the same time, it will be challenging to demonstrate their utility against competitors like Bambu Labs, which are rapidly improving their reliability and repeatability. This is why focusing on the rail industry is a strategic move.

The company also offers its own range of filaments, including specialized options such as ESD-safe and fire-retardant materials. They have collaborated with Kimya to produce PC-FR, a fire-retardant polycarbonate that is particularly suited for rail applications. This material meets all the necessary flammability and certification requirements for use in rail interiors. As the company explains, the standards for rail manufacturing are specific and challenging to meet.

Austria hosts outposts of major rail companies like Alstom, as well as Swiss rail firm Stadler, and others such as Knorr Bremse and TransAnt. It would only take one city initiating a light rail project, interested in sourcing parts made in Austria for a new project or refit, to keep NEVO3D and its 3D printers busy for many months. Additionally, Austria’s national railway operator, an active participant in the rail 3D printing collective MGA, has already utilized 3D printing for component production. Specializing in the rail MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), refit, and new build market is a smart move for the firm, considering it’s a significant opportunity for 3D printing that is currently underserved. NEVO3D seems well-positioned for a successful start in this niche.

