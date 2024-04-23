Further Understanding of 3D Printing Design at ADDITIV Design World

ADDITIV is back once again! This time, the virtual platform for additive manufacturing will be holding the first-ever edition of ADDITIV Design World on May 23rd from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM EDT (3:00 – 7:00 PM CEST). It is supported by partners including 3DPrint.com, Evolve Additive Solutions, Plastics Engineering, IAM3DHUB, SPE, AMGTA, Wevolver and more!

The half-day virtual event, filled with panel discussions, workshops and networking, will be dedicated to exploring the role of design in 3D printing with an expected 500+ attendees. Register for free to attend!

It should certainly be no secret that design is a key part of 3D printing as the very first step in the value chain. In fact, it is fundamental when obtaining a high-quality part. This includes of course DfAM, or Design for Additive Manufacturing, which encompasses the set of best practices and rules that must be taken into consideration when creating a part using additive manufacturing. But that does not mean that it is simple.

Questions remain for many users, especially early adopters, like how exactly can the design of a part influence the choice of manufacturing method? Or what exactly are the most interesting and cutting-edge innovations in design and 3D printing? It is these types of topics that will be tackled at ADDITIV Design World.

What to Expect at ADDITIV Design World

As mentioned, workshop and panel discussions will be at the forefront of ADDITIV Design World with three of each taking place. For the panel discussions, expert speakers will delve into different aspects of Design for Additive Manufacturing, including digital twins, topological optimization, lattice structures, biomimicry, reverse engineering, and more! Confirmed speakers include representatives from NASA, the Mayo Clinic, U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center, PROCODE_DRESS and Design for AM Network, among many others.

Meanwhile, in the workshops, one expert will give a presentation on a specific topic. This will enable a deeper understanding of how to use specific software, or to discover application cases. The perfect way to get more hands-on experience with design for additive manufacturing.

Alex Martel, CEO of 3Dnatives, concludes, “We’re delighted to be launching this first edition of ADDITIV Design World. It’s an event that we feel is essential for the additive manufacturing market, as design is a vital link in the value chain. Today, there are more and more solutions for DfAM, and we are looking forward to sharing them with the entire AM and Design communities through this virtual event. We look forward to seeing you on May 23rd!” Register for the event for free HERE.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.