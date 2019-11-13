3DPOD Episode 16: People We Admire in 3D Printing

Today we had an episode that was a free-ranging discussion between Max and myself on the people we admire in 3D printing. First off, we have to admit to being rather embarrassed that we forgot so many people. We forgot to mention E-NABLE for example and all the great folks working on that for example. So we’re both a bit sorry for being scatterbrained but hope that we do give a good overview of at least some of the people we admire in 3D printing. Please let us know what you think.
Previously Heard on the 3DPod:
Greg Paulson joins us to talk about 3D printing trends.
Velo3D’s Zach Murphy talks about Velo’s technology and development.
We interview Formalloy’s Melanie Lang on directed energy deposition.
Greg Paulsen of Xometry talks to us about 3D printing applications.
Here we discuss 3D Printing in space.
We interview pioneering designer Scott Summit as he crosses Amsterdam on a bicycle.
Janne is another pioneering designer in 3D Printing.
Interview with 3D Scanning pioneer Michael Raphael.
3D Printers in the classroom, panacea or not?
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what is happening now?
We’re all going to live forever with bioprinting.
The first episode: Beyond PLA.
