3DPOD Episode 16: People We Admire in 3D Printing

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Today we had an episode that was a free-ranging discussion between Max and myself on the people we admire in 3D printing. First off, we have to admit to being rather embarrassed that we forgot so many people. We forgot to mention E-NABLE for example and all the great folks working on that for example. So we’re both a bit sorry for being scatterbrained but hope that we do give a good overview of at least some of the people we admire in 3D printing. Please let us know what you think.

Previously Heard on the 3DPod:

Greg Paulson joins us to talk about 3D printing trends.

Velo3D’s Zach Murphy talks about Velo’s technology and development.

We interview Formalloy’s Melanie Lang on directed energy deposition.

Greg Paulsen of Xometry talks to us about 3D printing applications.

Here we discuss 3D Printing in space.

We interview pioneering designer Scott Summit as he crosses Amsterdam on a bicycle.

Janne is another pioneering designer in 3D Printing.

3D Printing in Medicine.

3D Printed Guns.

Interview with 3D Scanning pioneer Michael Raphael.

3D Printers in the classroom, panacea or not?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what is happening now?

We’re all going to live forever with bioprinting.

The first episode: Beyond PLA.

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Software

Allevi Bioprint Pro Software Just Released, Provides Users with Step-by-Step Bioprinting

Headquartered in Philadelphia and founded in 2014, the Allevi Bioprint team has spent years in research and development regarding bioprinting, seeking the best results for creating a machine, supplies and...

September 4, 2019
3D PrintingBioprintingEducation

The Allevi Academy is Taking Bioprinting to Schools

In May 2015, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there are nearly 8.6 million STEM—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—jobs. This number represents 6.2 percent of US employment, with computer...

July 19, 2019
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessExclusive Interviews

3D Printing Industry Experts Interview With Ricky Solorzano Co-Founder and CEO of Allevi

This is a short interview with Ricky Solorzano from Allevi.

May 7, 2019
3D Printers3D PrintingBioprinting

Biodiscoveries: Allevi is Pushing the Power of Cells at the Heart of Bioprinting

Although it might take years before 3D bioprinting takes center stage in medicine everywhere, the companies behind the technology are certainly giving it the momentum it needs, partnering with university...

April 24, 2019

