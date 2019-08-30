3DPOD Episode 13: Support Free Metal AM with Velo3D’s Zach Murphee

Velo3D was a mysterious stealth startup that unveiled a potentially breakthrough metal technology last year. Revealing more about its capabilities, partnering with service partners and working towards printing aerospace parts have done little to reduce people’s curiosity about the company. We spoke to Velo3D’s Zach Murphee who explained the technology to us, talked about what makes it so special and where the company is headed. Max and I really enjoyed this conversation and hope that you will too.

