3DPOD Episode 8: 3D Printing Pioneer Janne Kyttanen

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Today Max and I spoke with Janne Kyttanen. Janne is a great guy and a true 3D printing pioneer. Janne was one of the first designers active in 3D printing. He pioneered end-use products, lamps, 3D printed fabrics, 3D printing design in and of itself and much more. 3D printed goods would all look very different today if Janne didn’t show us a way to design them. We really liked listening to Janne recount his journey and talk about some of the things he is involved with now including mass customization of ice cream and investing. We hope that you enjoy this episode as well. As ever please give us feedback and suggestions.

The first podcase on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here, our episode on bioprinting is here, 3D printing in medicine is here, 3D printed guns is here. and here is the fourth industrial revolution, all of them are here. You can find them on Spotify here.

