3DPOD Episode 8: 3D Printing Pioneer Janne Kyttanen

Today Max and I spoke with Janne Kyttanen. Janne is a great guy and a true 3D printing pioneer. Janne was one of the first designers active in 3D printing. He pioneered end-use products, lamps, 3D printed fabrics, 3D printing design in and of itself and much more. 3D printed goods would all look very different today if Janne didn’t show us a way to design them. We really liked listening to Janne recount his journey and talk about some of the things he is involved with now including mass customization of ice cream and investing. We hope that you enjoy this episode as well. As ever please give us feedback and suggestions.

