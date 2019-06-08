3DPOD Episode 9: 3D Printing Prosthetics, Interview with Scott Summit

On this episode, we interview Scott Summit. Scott is a great guy and also a pioneer in using 3D printing in medicine. Scott is an industrial designer who tells us about his journey from Apple and design agencies into the world of 3D printing. He developed the first 3D printed prosthetics in the world. He also pioneered the idea that you can make prosthetic devices beautiful. He later produced the first 3D printed scoliosis braces and postoperative braces. We had a great chat with Scott who told us about his path and gave some very insightful answers also. With me in Italy, Max having a late night in Hong Kong, Jake (who produces the podcast) in the states, we spoke with Scott who was crisscrossing Amsterdam per bicycle. A great little episode if I do say so myself.
The first podcast on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here while our interview with design pioneer Janne is here. Our episode on bioprinting is here, 3D printing in medicine is here, 3D printed guns is here. and here is the fourth industrial revolution, all of them are here. You can find them on Spotify here.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
You May Also Like
3D Pod Episode 7 3D Scanning & Interview With Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael
MIchael Raphael is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable 3D scanning people worldwide. For years he and his company Direct Dimensions have been asked to 3D scan important buildings,...
Interview with Dr. Jenny Chen of 3DHEALS on Bioprinting and 3D Printing in Healthcare
A few years ago I started to notice a stream of interesting information coming from radiologist Jenny Chen. She was taking it upon herself to organize medical professionals the world...
3D Pod Episode 6 Bioprinting
Max and I discuss bioprinting this week. We go into detail about the different things that excite us from in situ, to scaffolds, to skin to cartilage. We talk about...
3DPOD: 3D Printing Podcast Episode 5: 3D Printing In Medicine
Hello everyone we really hope that you enjoy a new episode of the 3DPod. Maxwell Bogue and I had a lot of fun making this episode. In this 3DPod we...
Training
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.