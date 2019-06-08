3DPOD Episode 9: 3D Printing Prosthetics, Interview with Scott Summit

37 mins by Joris Peels

Share this Article

On this episode, we interview Scott Summit. Scott is a great guy and also a pioneer in using 3D printing in medicine. Scott is an industrial designer who tells us about his journey from Apple and design agencies into the world of 3D printing. He developed the first 3D printed prosthetics in the world. He also pioneered the idea that you can make prosthetic devices beautiful. He later produced the first 3D printed scoliosis braces and postoperative braces. We had a great chat with Scott who told us about his path and gave some very insightful answers also. With me in Italy, Max having a late night in Hong Kong, Jake (who produces the podcast) in the states, we spoke with Scott who was crisscrossing Amsterdam per bicycle. A great little episode if I do say so myself.

