3DPOD Episode 11: Interview with Xometry’s Greg Paulsen: 3D Printing Applications and Processes
In this 3DPod Episode we talk to Xometry’s Greg Paulsen on 3D printing processes and applications. In a far-ranging conversation on everything from the differences between FDM, SLS, SLA as well as applications such as conformal cooling we chew the 3D printing fat. The idea behind this episode was to give you guys more a look into when you would use which 3D printing process and what some of the bottlenecks are. We really enjoyed talking to Greg whose immensely knowledgeable about 3D Printing.
Our episode about 3D Printing in space is here.
The first podcast on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here, while our interview with design pioneer Janne Kyttanen is here. Our episode on bioprinting is here, 3D printing in medicine is here, 3D printed guns is here. Finally, here is the fourth industrial revolution episode, and all of them are here. You can find them on Spotify here.
