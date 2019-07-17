3DPOD Episode 11: Interview with Xometry’s Greg Paulsen: 3D Printing Applications and Processes

18 mins by Eugene 3D Printing

In this 3DPod Episode we talk to Xometry’s Greg Paulsen on 3D printing processes and applications. In a far-ranging conversation on everything from the differences between FDM, SLS, SLA as well as applications such as conformal cooling we chew the 3D printing fat. The idea behind this episode was to give you guys more a look into when you would use which 3D printing process and what some of the bottlenecks are. We really enjoyed talking to Greg whose immensely knowledgeable about 3D Printing.

Our episode about 3D Printing in space is here.

The first podcast on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here, while our interview with design pioneer Janne Kyttanen is here. Our episode on bioprinting is here, 3D printing in medicine is here, 3D printed guns is here. Finally, here is the fourth industrial revolution episode, and all of them are here.

3D Printing

3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Thixotropy, Nanoclay and the Optimal Parameters of 3D Printed Concrete

In ‘The Effect of Material Fresh Properties and Process Parameters on Buildability and Interlayer Adhesion of 3D Printed Concrete,’ international authors strive to understand more about materials and parameters in...

5 hours
3D Printing

3D Printed Stainless Steel Microreactor

International researchers are exploring the creation of microreactors in ‘Simple 3D printed stainless steel microreactors for online mass spectrometric analysis.’ In this study, they analyze the functionality of a stainless...

7 hours
3D Printing

Singapore: Effects of Porosity on Mechanical Properties in FDM 3D Printing

Authors Xue Wang, Liping Zhao, Jerry Ying His Fuh, and Heow Pueh Lee lead a complex discussion about porosity in 3D printing in their recently published article, ‘Effect of Porosity...

7 hours

