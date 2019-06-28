3DPOD Episode 10: 3D Printing in Space

Space exploration and the new commercial space race is a very exciting area for 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPod Max and myself discuss the opportunities for 3D printing in space. We look at 3D printing spacecraft, 3D printing satellites, 3D printing engines, 3D printing on board space craft and 3D printing moon bases. We really enjoyed this conversation and hope that you do as well.

