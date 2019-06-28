3DPOD Episode 10: 3D Printing in Space

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Share this Article

Space exploration and the new commercial space race is a very exciting area for 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPod Max and myself discuss the opportunities for 3D printing in space. We look at 3D printing spacecraft, 3D printing satellites, 3D printing engines, 3D printing on board space craft and 3D printing moon bases. We really enjoyed this conversation and hope that you do as well.

The first podcast on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here while our interview with design pioneer Janne is here and our interview with Scott Summit on prosthetics is here. Our episode on bioprinting is here3D printing in medicine is here3D printed guns is here. and here is the fourth industrial revolution, all of them are here. You can find them on Spotify here.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Facebook Comments
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Related Articles

Interview with Mark Wrigley of Elektric-Works

3DPOD Episode 9: 3D Printing Prosthetics, Interview with Scott Summit

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 8: 3D Printing Pioneer Janne Kyttanen

Today Max and I spoke with Janne Kyttanen. Janne is a great guy and a true 3D printing pioneer. Janne was one of the first designers active in 3D printing....

May 24, 2019
3D Printing

3D Pod Episode 7 3D Scanning & Interview With Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael

MIchael Raphael is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable 3D scanning people worldwide. For years he and his company Direct Dimensions have been asked to 3D scan important buildings,...

May 7, 2019
3D Printing

3D Pod Episode 6 Bioprinting

Max and I discuss bioprinting this week. We go into detail about the different things that excite us from in situ, to scaffolds, to skin to cartilage. We talk about...

April 30, 2019
3D Printers3D PrintingBioprinting

Biodiscoveries: Allevi is Pushing the Power of Cells at the Heart of Bioprinting

Although it might take years before 3D bioprinting takes center stage in medicine everywhere, the companies behind the technology are certainly giving it the momentum it needs, partnering with university...

April 24, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.