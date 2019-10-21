3DPOD Episode 16: 3D Printing Trends for 2020, with Xometry’s Greg Paulsen

Today Xometry’s Greg Paulsen is back and we geek out some more on 3D printing. We look at some anticipated trends in 3D printing for the next few years this time. Software is an integral part of the 3D printing experience and of getting the right parts made. Will we see more monitoring and control software in 3D printing? What new processes are we excited about? Are there new technologies coming to market at all? Which of these technologies excite us? What will the hurdles be and will they find adoption? Are there any materials that will make us all happy? Give the podcast a listen and tell us what you think!
