3DPOD Episode 16: 3D Printing Trends for 2020, with Xometry’s Greg Paulsen

13 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Share this Article

Today Xometry’s Greg Paulsen is back and we geek out some more on 3D printing. We look at some anticipated trends in 3D printing for the next few years this time. Software is an integral part of the 3D printing experience and of getting the right parts made. Will we see more monitoring and control software in 3D printing? What new processes are we excited about? Are there new technologies coming to market at all? Which of these technologies excite us? What will the hurdles be and will they find adoption? Are there any materials that will make us all happy? Give the podcast a listen and tell us what you think!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Industrie 4.0: Mein Har(t)z Brennt Part 1

3D Printing’s Impact on the Shipping Industry: Too Early to Tell

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing

Origin to Begin Shipping New Industrial 3D Printer, the Origin One

Today Origin will begin shipping their new Origin One, an industrial 3D printer which the San Francisco-headquartered company claims is already in high demand internationally. In fact, the developer of...

October 17, 2019
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Markforged Metal X Now Lets You 3D Print in Inconel 625

Metal and composite 3D printer manufacturer Markforged has now released Inconel 625 for the Metal X system, bringing a high-performance nickel superalloy to many more users. Inconel 625 is used in...

September 24, 2019
3D PrintingBusiness

Shapeways Launches E-Commerce Integration with Etsy for Shop Owners of 3D Printed Products

If you’re looking to buy someone a unique gift, many people know that global marketplace Etsy is the best place to go. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, the...

April 16, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Researchers Tailor Graphene Content in Bespoke Filament for 3D Printed Porous Anodes in Batteries

Long-lasting, rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have a high energy density and low self-discharge, and are finding their way into aerospace and military applications, among others. As the demand for energy...

April 11, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.