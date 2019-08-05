3DPOD Episode 12: Formalloy’s Melanie Lang: LMD Metal 3D Printing

11 hours by Eugene 3D Printing

This time we have a lively and fun discussion with Melanie Lang the Founder of Formalloy. Formalloy is a start up in the DED arena, a metal 3D printing technology that can be used to make large metal structures of a few meters or more. We spoke about how DED is being used, what the emerging applications are, Fuctionally graded materials, bimetallics, titanium, nickel superalloys and many more things. We hope you enjoy this episode.

Our episode about 3D Printing in space is here. The first podcast on going beyond PLA is here, our interview with Direct Dimensions CEO Michael Raphael is here, while our interview with design pioneer Janne Kyttanen is here. Our episode on bioprinting is here3D printing in medicine is here3D printed guns is here. Finally, here is the fourth industrial revolution episode, and all of them are here. You can find them on Spotify here.

