3DPOD Episode 12: Formalloy’s Melanie Lang: LMD Metal 3D Printing

This time we have a lively and fun discussion with Melanie Lang the Founder of Formalloy. Formalloy is a start up in the DED arena, a metal 3D printing technology that can be used to make large metal structures of a few meters or more. We spoke about how DED is being used, what the emerging applications are, Fuctionally graded materials, bimetallics, titanium, nickel superalloys and many more things. We hope you enjoy this episode.

