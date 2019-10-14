3DPOD Episode 15: The Ceramics 3D printing market: Davide Sher of SmarTech Analysis and 3D Printing Media Network

Davide Sher used to write extensively on 3D printing. Nowadays he runs his own media network in 3D printing and works for SmarTech Analysis. Davide looks at 3D printing from the outside in as a journalist and is always curious to learn more and find trends in the market. Through his media network he publishes 3D printing news stories and for SmarTech he crunches the data and interviews to come up with market reports. Davide wrote a ceramics 3D printing market report. In that report, he identifies key 3D printing trends in ceramics and estimates market size and growth. He also looks at emerging applications and players in 3D printed ceramics. Max and I spoke to him in order to find out more about the exciting area of 3D printed ceramics. Ceramics are extremely high-performance materials with a high wear and chemical resistance as well as operating temperatures but how close are we to being able to use these materials?

