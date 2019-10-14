3DPOD Episode 15: The Ceramics 3D printing market: Davide Sher of SmarTech Analysis and 3D Printing Media Network
Davide Sher used to write extensively on 3D printing. Nowadays he runs his own media network in 3D printing and works for SmarTech Analysis. Davide looks at 3D printing from the outside in as a journalist and is always curious to learn more and find trends in the market. Through his media network he publishes 3D printing news stories and for SmarTech he crunches the data and interviews to come up with market reports. Davide wrote a ceramics 3D printing market report. In that report, he identifies key 3D printing trends in ceramics and estimates market size and growth. He also looks at emerging applications and players in 3D printed ceramics. Max and I spoke to him in order to find out more about the exciting area of 3D printed ceramics. Ceramics are extremely high-performance materials with a high wear and chemical resistance as well as operating temperatures but how close are we to being able to use these materials?
Our other podcasts:
Velo3D’s Zach Murphy talks about Velo’s technology and development.
We interview Formalloy’s Melanie Lang on directed energy deposition.
Greg Paulsen of Xometry talks to us about 3D printing applications.
Here we discuss 3D Printing in space.
We interview pioneering designer Scott Summit as he crosses Amsterdam on a bicycle.
Janne is another pioneering designer in 3D Printing.
Interview with 3D Scanning pioneer Michael Raphael.
3D Printers in the classroom, panacea or not?
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, what is happening now?
We’re all going to live forever with bioprinting.
The first episode: Beyond PLA.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 14: Consumer and Affordable 3D Printers
This 3DPod Episode is filled with opinion. Here we look at our favorite affordable desktop 3D printers. We evaluate what we want to see in a printer and how far...
3D Printer Buying Guide 2019
What a difference a year makes. Once again we’ve seen some monumental shifts and changes in the 3D printing landscape for desktop 3D printers. At the low-end competition has been...
Prusa Publishes Hardware and Firmware Updates for 3D Printers, Ships over 130,000 Printers
It’s time for another one of Prusa‘s popular updates on its various hardware and firmware! The company makes sure its customers always know about the latest new products and improvements to its...
The Nydus One Syringe Extruder (NOSE): Turns Your Prusa i3 Into a Bioprinter
Researchers from Germany are exploring democratizing bioprinting with their findings outlined in ‘Nydus One Syringe Extruder (NOSE): A Prusa i3 3D printer conversion for bioprinting applications.’ Recognizing the promise of...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.