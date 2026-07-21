3DPOD 307: Wire Arc AM with Peter Richards, Deep Manufacturing

Peter Richards is the CEO of Deep Manufacturing, a supremely ambitious company deploying DED to build underwater habitats. Additionally, the company makes pressure vessels and large certified metal structures for clients. He tells us how Deep scaled so quickly, what the company wants to do, what roadblocks were in the way and how it hopes to grow. Some of the things he tells us are quite surprising, such as whose robots he is using and their open approach to partnering and collaborations. Other things Deep does very much like the rest of the industry. We also delve deeper into certification, quality and the future of the technology.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HeyGears, an innovation-driven 3D printing solution company devoted to taking digital manufacturing to the next level for individuals and businesses around the world. HeyGears’ extensive expertise and self-developed resin, 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and service platforms mean they can offer complete, easy-to-use, and reliable 3D printing workflows for all types of users, from beginners to advanced professionals looking to get things made. Learn more about them at HeyGears.com.

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