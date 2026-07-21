AMS X

3DPOD 307: Wire Arc AM with Peter Richards, Deep Manufacturing

July 21, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Formnext
IMTS

Share this Article

Peter Richards is the CEO of Deep Manufacturing, a supremely ambitious company deploying DED to build underwater habitats. Additionally, the company makes pressure vessels and large certified metal structures for clients. He tells us how Deep scaled so quickly, what the company wants to do, what roadblocks were in the way and how it hopes to grow. Some of the things he tells us are quite surprising, such as whose robots he is using and their open approach to partnering and collaborations. Other things Deep does very much like the rest of the industry. We also delve deeper into certification, quality and the future of the technology.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HeyGears, an innovation-driven 3D printing solution company devoted to taking digital manufacturing to the next level for individuals and businesses around the world. HeyGears’ extensive expertise and self-developed resin, 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and service platforms mean they can offer complete, easy-to-use, and reliable 3D printing workflows for all types of users, from beginners to advanced professionals looking to get things made. Learn more about them at HeyGears.com.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

How the US-China Trade War is Changing the 3D Printing Market

Who’s Asking the Questions? A Look at Additive Manufacturing’s Financial Analysts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessConsumer GoodsEditorials / OpinionsRobotics

How the World’s Most Advanced Tech Companies Are Using 3D Printing

3D printing has been around for decades. For most of that time, it was a prototyping tool. Engineers used it to check if a design looked right before spending money...

July 20, 2026
3D Printers3D Printing3D ScanningBusinessDental 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsNorth America

The New Dental Lab: “Three Technicians Can Handle a Hundred Arches,” Says Digital Dentistry Expert Josh Jakson

Josh Jakson’s path into digital dentistry started long before he had a job title. He grew up around it. His father, a Polish immigrant, started the family’s dental laboratory in...

July 17, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingScience & Technology

Why Beam Control Could Redefine the Future of EB-PBF

In Part 1, Ulf Lindhe examined how advances in beam control, point melting strategies, and process monitoring are changing the way engineers think about electron beam powder bed fusion (EB-PBF)....

July 17, 2026
Featured
3D PrintingArtificial Intelligence (AI)BusinessEditorials / OpinionsFeatured StoriesGeneral Industry

Additive Manufacturing at a Crossroads 

Additive manufacturing is at a crossroads. Simultaneously, we find ourselves between certain very different modalities, applications, and industries. Rather than being able to explore them all, companies will now have...

July 17, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
6K Additive
Continuum Powders
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
Continuum Webinar
UAS Additive Strategies 2026
ADDMAN
AMR Polymer Extrusion
HP
HP
Additec
Continuum Powders
AMR Applications Analysis
FacFox
Formnext
IMTS
HeyGears
MMX
Atlix
AMR Drones Report
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides