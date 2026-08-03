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3DPOD 309: 3D Printed Aquarium Pumps and a Lot More with Kristian Cleven

August 3, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing
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Kris Kleven has spent decades in engineering. First, he did demanding engineering projects for Schlumberger, Emerson, and others in the oil and gas industry. Later, he worked at NBC Universal and other firms in theme parks and Oshkosh in heavy-duty vehicles, and now he does engineering with his own firm. Given his deep flow and industrial additive manufacturing expertise, it’s notable that he also has deep experience with material extrusion, particularly in designing things for the aqauarium community.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Assembrix, leaders in distributed additive manufacturing with secure print. Assembrix enables organizations to protect IP and scale production across distributed networks through encrypted workflows, real-time monitoring, and full control over digital manufacturing. 

 

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