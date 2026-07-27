3DPOD 308: Engineering Design with Matthew Shomper, Not a Robot and F13LD

Matthew Shomper has worked on 3D printed medical devices for many years. There, he specialized in new geometries, cutting-edge designs, designing implants, FEA optimization, approval processes, 510(k) submissions, textures, and more. He worked with surgeons and implant companies and went through the entire process from design to implant for spinal cages, plates, and more. Now he is consulting on implant design and has an implicit lattice engine design tool called F13ld. I’m obsessed with F13ld and urge you to try it out.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Assembrix, leaders in distributed additive manufacturing with secure print. Assembrix enables organizations to protect IP and scale production across distributed networks through encrypted workflows, real-time monitoring, and full control over digital manufacturing.
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