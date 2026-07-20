3YOURMIND Demonstrates that Distributed 3D Printing is Ready at AM Village 2026

Given that additive manufacturing (AM) is so closely adhering to the classic industrialization blueprint whereby military adoption pushes a new technology to commercialization, I’ve thought for a long time that much of the AM industry’s potential over the course of this decade will depend on how NATO can integrate AM capabilities across all of its member states. On that front, the progress so far has been pretty slow, but 3YOURMIND may have just demonstrated that this is about to change.

The US-German software company has steadily refined its platform for years through work with leading AM original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), primarily EOS, and defense customers, most notably various branches of the US military, offering digital repository solutions like parts identification capabilities and distributed manufacturing workflow. 3YOURMIND just released an eBook based on the outcomes from its participation in AM Village 2026, the third iteration of the unique workshop put on by the European Defence Agency (EDA). The document showcases three case studies signaling that distributed 3D printing is no longer theoretical.

Significantly, NATO was invited to participate in AM Village for the first time, a milestone that 3YOURMIND took full advantage of via one of the case studies, which validated the AM interoperability capabilities of NATO’s RAPID-e digital repository. 3YOURMIND worked with defense representatives of the Finnish and Dutch militaries, as well as the Finnish defense firm Patria, to route a part request from the Netherlands to Finland. A “Dutch micro-factory” requested the Technical Data Package (TDP) for a cable clip assembly, issuing the request through the RAPID-e system. Patria confirmed the request, after which the TDP was transferred via 3YOURMIND for printing in the Netherlands on an Ultimaker S8.

Another case study involved an exhibition of how parts are printed remotely on naval vessels. In partnership with the Royal Dutch Navy, the exercise involved printers from three different brands: Ultimaker, EOS, and French OEM Cosmyx. Finally, 3YOURMIND showed the viability of sending part recipes from a central repository at a Center of Excellence (CoE) to multiple different end-users, including one located in a NATO-aligned nonmember nation.

The challenges of deploying distributed AM at scale seem to be not so different from the challenges manufacturers face in adopting AI. That is, the difficulties now lie less in the performance of the manufacturing equipment itself, and have more to do with the cybersecurity and network connectivity infrastructure surrounding the 3D printing hardware.

Interestingly, if done the right way — from the ground up and across the whole operation in a given enterprise — AI adoption could potentially provide the cybersecurity foundation that helps push distributed manufacturing forward. This means that, as the adoption of AI and distributed manufacturing proceed forward, the potential synergy could accelerate both more than would be possible for each in isolation.

3YOURMIND’s collection of case studies validates distributed AM from a technological perspective as well as from an organizational one. The technical details of the exercises illustrate that AM software and hardware are equally ready to deliver for users with distributed manufacturing objectives, while the setting of AM Village and the participation of NATO, as well as three different AM OEMs, a defense contractor, and various national militaries, are ready to accept the challenge of adopting distributed AM.

Users are no doubt still going to move forward cautiously, but the takeaway is that AM-enabled decentralized manufacturing has gone from being unthinkable in cybersecurity terms not so long ago, to being a question of how much risk users are willing to take on. NATO seems to be sending the message that the reward justifies the risk.

Images courtesy of 3YOURMIND

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