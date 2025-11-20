Formnext 2025: PolyJet Support Removal, Resale, Fundraising, & More

The announcements from Formnext 2025 keep rolling in, giving some of us who aren’t attending major FOMO (me, it’s me). But with all of the exciting news we’re sharing with you from the show floor, like new printers, software, and more, I almost feel like I’m there, too.

Farsoon Unveils Large-Format HT601P-2 Printer for Serial Production

In addition to revealing the 3D printed, AI-designed hypersonic precooler developed in partnership with LEAP 71, Farsoon also unveiled its large-format HT601P-2 polymer printer. Like many other companies, Farsoon is focusing on serial production with the powder bed fusion system. While the HT601P-4 platform features four lasers, the new HT601P-2 is a dual-laser system with increased automation, but the same advanced process control, continuous production capability, and 600 x 600 x 600 mm cubic build volume as its predecessor. Its two 100W CO 2 lasers help speed up build rates, with the company stating that the printer can achieve “outputs of up to 12 kg of final parts per day at a 12% nesting density from a full build.” This high-throughput helps reduce the total cost of ownership.

The Farsoon HT601P-2 is said to deliver uniform properties across the whole build platform, with less than 5% mechanical variation, and reliability like that can help speed up production certification. The printer also features digital galvo scanners with dynamic focus and consistent laser spot size; automated build cylinder transfer; a multi-zone thermal control system with optional IR camera integration; an advanced Powder Management System (PMS) for recycling, mixing, and sieving in multiple units at once; and a top-loading, bottom-feeding system, which makes it possible to achieve dense, homogeneous powder layering through pressure-stabilized recoating. As chamber temperatures can get up to 220°C, the HT601P-2 can support many high-performance polymers, like PA12, TPU, PBT, and PA6, and the printer’s interchangeable build cartridge enables continuous production, which majorly decreases downtime. You can see Farsoon’s 601P series for yourself at Booth E11, Hall 11.0.

BigRep Brings Big Printers, Recycled Materials, New Pellet Extruder, & More

Large-format 3D printing company BigRep brought some of its biggest printers to Formnext this week, including the BigRep ONE.5 launched at last year’s trade show. It has a one-cubic-meter build volume, the semi-automatic print bed has been upgraded to magnetic SWITCHPLATE options to handle more materials, and the PEX2 extruder is said to enable a 40% higher flow rate. The fully automated VIIO 250, also on display at BigRep’s booth, has a 1 x 0.5 x 0.5m build volume and an Infinity Box add-on that detects when material runs out during a print job and autonomously loads more. Also, its dual Smart Manufacturing Extruders (SMX) are able to print up to 350°C, so it can easily process engineering-grade and carbon fiber materials. You’ll have to go to the Endless Industries Booth D31, Hall 11.1 to see it, but Big Rep’s high-temp IPSO 105 is also at the show. Configured for continuous fiber printing, with a 0.4 x 0.6 x 0.44 m build volume, it offers a fully automated quick start with functions such as bed calibration, which speeds up the process.

In terms of its new product launch, BigRep partnered with Massive Dimension to expand its industrial solutions with the first pellet extrusion option for the BigRep ONE, which should be available by the summer of 2026. The company is also featuring its new rPLA and rPETG filaments, which are made with 100% post-industrial residual waste (PIR) and come on spools up to 8 kg for large-scale prints. Additionally, the BigRep DRYCON is on display, with dual chambers for drying, storing, and annealing industrial-strength 3D prints. It has four filament outlets, which directly feed materials into the printer. Finally, BigRep will present several real-life industrial applications for its printers, such as Airbus Helicopter’s PA12 CF rotating jig attachment, NewsFender’s customized TPU marine fenders, and more. You can see all of this at Booth E129, Hall 12.1.

PostProcess Introduces Automated PolyJet Support Removal System

Earlier this week, we reported on the PostProcess Technologies launch of the DEMI X 5000 for automated resin removal. But that’s not all the company has up its sleeve at Formnext—it’s also announced the launch of the new DEMI X 520 for Industrial PolyJet support removal. Designed for medical and industrial applications, The DEMI X 520 is a full stack solution, offering automated PolyJet support removal and advanced features to improve reliability and productivity, such as variable-speed pump control, a programmable automated lift and safety enclosure to minimize chemical exposure, and integrated AUTOMAT3D software for process optimization and recipe storage. The DEMI X 5000 also has automated cleaning, which reduces manual labor and potential human errors, and can process batch sizes of up to hundreds of parts in a single cycle. With all of these additional features, the labor and variability of manual post-processing solutions is a thing of the past, resulting in a faster, streamlined, more accurate, and scalable workflow.

“PolyJet users continue to demand faster, more consistent post-processing solutions that match the precision and speed of their printers. The DEMI X 520 for Industrial PolyJet meets this demand with automation intelligence that eliminates manual bottlenecks and enables true end-to-end workflow efficiency,” said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies.

Visit PostProcess Technologies at Booth B41, Hall 11.0.

Multistation Highlights Unique Second Life Division

I’m very interested in what French engineering company MULTISTATION has at its booth. The company’s Second Life division is a used machine provider with over 30 years of experience, supporting both machine purchase and resale projects. At Formnext, MULTISTATION Second Life will be sharing its “unique expertise” in international resale and purchase of pre-owned AM systems. The division’s knowledgable team offers solutions for everything from technical audits to turnkey services, such as machine disassembly and packing, transportation and delivery, reinstallation, commissioning, and even installation and training. Second Life has plenty of trusted buyer/seller connections, and also provides technical assessments and logistics support. MULTISTATION says the division offers competitive pricing for used 3D printers, and that the process is fast and easy. MULTISTATION Second Life Experts will be at the trade show to answer questions and show attendees the available printers and services.

“Formnext is the only trade fair where we can meet, in full confidentiality, both industrial companies from around the world looking to resell their surplus equipment and those seeking to expand their production capacity. For many years, we have been offering our clients verified, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions, ensuring the optimal value of their equipment. Our approach is also part of an environmental and circular economy mindset,” said Jean-Bertrand Lefebvre, Head of the MULTISTATION SECOND LIFE division.

Check out the merchandise at Booth B111, Hall 12.0.

Snapmaker 3D Printing for a Good Cause

A few months ago, Chinese desktop 3D printer OEM Snapmaker launched the multi-color, multi-material U1 system, which went on to become the most successful tech product in Kickstarter history. This was obviously very exciting news, and the company will be showcasing the new U1 printer at Formnext. But I love what else Snapmaker is doing at the trade show: 3D printing to support a good cause. It’s teaming up with the Hessian Children’s Future Foundation (Kinderzukunft) to carry out a fundraising campaign that benefits children in need. R. Neuweg, whom Snapmaker refers to as an “experienced user from the 3D printing community,” supports the company at trade shows and other PR activities, and connected Snapmaker with the foundation for this fundraiser. At Snapmaker’s booth, there will be 3D printed keychains, featuring the Children’s Future Foundation logo, available as a giveaway, combined with a request for donations. On the last day of Formnext, the collected donations will be officially presented to the foundation.

“We are very pleased about the commitment of Snapmaker and Mr. Neuweg. This creative fundraising campaign clearly demonstrates how modern technology and social commitment can go hand in hand,” said Frank Lankau, the deputy chairman of the Children’s Future Foundation board.

Visit Snapmaker to see the U1 printer in action, get a special keychain, and donate to make a difference at Booth F99, Hall 12.1.

