Snapmaker’s U1 Becomes Kickstarter’s Most Funded 3D Printer Project

Shenzhen, China-based Snapmaker has done it again. The desktop 3D printer OEM launched its U1 3D printer on Kickstarter a few months ago, and as of September 30, 2025, the color 3D printer has now become the most funded 3D printer project in the history of the crowdfunding site.

Snapmaker’s initial Kickstarter goal was to raise $100,000. Thanks to over 20,000 backers, the campaign ended up raising a whopping $20,161,265, and shattering Kickstarter records. This also unlocked two stretch goals: by surpassing the $20 million mark, the company is giving every single person who backed the campaign a $10 coupon for HueForge software, as well as a $20 coupon to the Snapmaker store.

This isn’t the first time the Chinese company has set a Kickstarter record. Founded in 2016, Snapmaker launched its flagship 3D printer on Kickstarter just a year later. A few years after that, a crowdfunding campaign for the Snapmaker 2.0 printer raised nearly $8 million, which at the time was the most successful tech product in Kickstarter’s history. Now, the U1 has taken that mantle.

It’s not surprising. The multi-color, multi-material U1 printer features AI-powered print monitoring, smart calibration, automatic bed leveling, and a CoreXY motion system with speeds up to 500 mm/s. But what really sets it apart is SnapSwap, an independent four printhead extruder system for fast tool-changing; Snapmaker says SnapSwap can switch out a toolhead in five seconds.

“Now, Snapmaker did not invent the Toolchanger concept, but what we’ve done with SnapSwap™ has solved many of the engineering and design challenges surrounding them. Toolchangers are complex, with lots of moving parts, and so traditionally it’s been very difficult to build one that is Reliable, Precise, and Affordable,” the company wrote on LinkedIn. “We believe we have cracked the code.”

Each toolhead is preloaded with its own filament and pre-heated, and the SnapSwap also eliminates any material purge that’s generated during filament changes. These features are what make the system so fast, and it also reduces material waste.

The U1 is powered by Snapmaker Orca, OrcaSlicer, and Klipper, and the company says that compared to traditional filament-changing systems, this printer can achieve five times the speed and 80% less waste. It also features a heated print bed, wireless connectivity, a built-in camera, 300°C hotends, remote control via the Snapmaker app, vibration compensation, and acceleration up to 20,000 mm/s². Plus, with a combination of over a dozen sensors and precision mechanics, the U1 catches issues before they turn into big problems.

In order to achieve its record-breaking numbers, Snapmaker kept communications open, with frequent campaign updates and progress documentation. Additionally, a large-scale beta testing program gave interested makers early access to the U1. At the start of the Kickstarter campaign, these beta testers shared their experiences with the general public. Some even brought their U1 printers to events, like Printopia in the U.S. and PrintedHub and Maker Faire Hannover in Germany. This gave other potential backers the ability to see the U1 for themselves before deciding to pledge.

Partnerships with several top maker ecosystem brands also helped Snapmaker achieve its record-breaking campaign. For instance, mobile 3D scanning app KIRI Engine will bring its accessible scanning to U1 users by giving every Kickstarter backer a free month of usage. Polymaker is the first third-party filament to have officially supported profiles on the U1 printer. And as previously mentioned, HueForge is giving every backer a $10 coupon for its HueForge/FlatForge products.

You can pre-order the new U1 3D printer for $849 on the Snapmaker website.

Images courtesy of Snapmaker

