3D Printing News Briefs, March 28, 2026: TCT Asia, Distribution Agreement, FDA Clearance

We’re starting 3D Printing News Briefs this weekend with some news out of TCT Asia, and then moving on to a metal AM distribution agreement between MULTISTATION and WAAM3D. We’ll end with medical news, as a 3D printed orthopedic implant by IMPLANET has received FDA clearance.

Farsoon Presented Several Developments at TCT Asia

Farsoon Technologies attended the recent TCT Asia 2026, and presented several different solutions and developments at the trade show. For example, the company announced the launch of the FS812M-U, the latest in its 800mm class of metal AM systems. It has a 41% smaller footprint than the FS811M, but still offers a generous build volume of 810 x 810 x 1700 mm; this expanded height makes it possible to print tall, complex components, like grid stabilizer fins, with only minimal supports. Designed for aerospace and high-volume automotive production, the FS812M-U has a standard configuration of either 8 or 10 lasers, with optional beam shaping technology, and also features a closed-loop chamber pressure control function, optimized recoating system, smart scanning strategies and MES connectivity, and more. Farsoon also launched the FS1311M-U metal powder bed fusion printer, which is a large-format system designed for high-end industrial manufacturing sectors, like energy, aerospace, and automotive. It’s powered by a 16-laser configuration and optional beam shaping, with an ultra-large build volume of 1310 x 1310 x 1650 mm, intelligent recoating monitoring, and a permanent filtration system, which ensures minimal downtime for extended print jobs. With these features and more, the FS1311M-U is optimized for safe and efficient serial production.

Also at TCT Asia, Farsoon had its material solutions on display. First, the company presented its SLS 3D printed PEBA (Polyether Block Amide) flexible material applications, including robotics, footwear, and sports equipment. This high-performance thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) is compared to flexible materials like TPU, and offers high tear resistance, excellent elasticity and rebound, and great fatigue durability and heat resistance. Its base material density is about 1.0 g/cm³, which makes PEBA good for more lightweight components. Farsoon is also creating microcellular foam structures within printed parts by combining PEBA powder SLS 3D printing with physical foaming technology. Finally, Farsoon announced an expanded open materials ecosystem with the addition of high-performance polymer powders from Advanced Laser Materials (ALM). Several of ALM’s industrial PBF polymer materials are now available to use on Farsoon’s open polymer systems, like the 1001P, 601P, 403P, and 252P. These materials include HT-23, a high-temperature polymer for applications that require excellent thermal stability and mechanical performance; durable, bio-based PA 850 Black, offering a balance of flexibility and strength; and FR-106, a flame-retardant performance polymer for safety-critical applications that can pass the FAR 25.853 60 second vertical burn test.

MULTISTATION Announced Distribution Agreement with WAAM3D

French MULTISTATION SAS announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with UK-based metal AM solutions provider WAAM3D, a leader in wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) technology. The announcement of their strategic agreement coincided with the METAL AMS conference in Senlis, France this past week. WAAM technology is able to produce very large metal parts in terms of both mass and size, with benefits including simplified supply chain, cost and waste reduction, and shorter lead times. WAAM3D’s latest system, the RoboWAAM PLUS, features a patented-protected GMAX multi-wire process for high efficiency and control, and can achieve deposition rates up to 15 kg/h under the right conditions. WAAM3D also offers the standard RoboWAAM model and the compact MiniWAAM system. By representing WAAM3D in France, MULTISTATION will not only extend its DED offering, but also gain a stronger position as an industrial solutions integrator.

“This partnership with WAAM3D is fully aligned with our development strategy around metal additive manufacturing technologies,” stated Yannick Loisance, the CEO of MULTISTATION. “It enables us to deliver high value-added solutions to address the industrial challenges of tomorrow.”

IMPLANET Granted FDA Clearance for 3D Printed Anterior Cervical Cage Range

Medtech company IMPLANET that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its 3D printed Swingo anterior cervical cage range. The French firm, based near Bordeaux with a U.S. subsidiary in Boston, specializes in the distribution of advanced medical equipment, as well as developing orthopedic surgical implants, like the Swingo cage range. A dedicated development group established in 2024 developed this range, which features multiple implant sizes and designs tailored specifically to vertebral anatomy. The 3D printed titanium implants are said to enable better control of interbody fusion, and can be used for a variety of procedures, no matter what surgical approach the surgeon takes. This FDA clearance includes a dedicated next-gen instrumentation range, which is meant to improve patient safety while also reducing surgical time.

“This new clearance marks an important milestone for IMPLANET. In the short term, combined with JSS (posterior fusion system), it will enable us to offer a comprehensive range of implants dedicated to spinal fusion in the United States, our priority market,” said Ludovic Lastennet, the CEO of IMPLANET. “The potential synergies created by our expanded product portfolio fully support our strategy to strengthen our presence in the U.S. This represents another structural step in our development plan, aimed at reinforcing our offering in the spine surgery segment within a market estimated at $1.35 billion. This clearance will also allow us to commercialize this range, in addition to our existing portfolio, with many our distributors in countries recognizing U.S. FDA regulations, pending CE marking for the European market.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.