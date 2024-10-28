AMS 2025

3DPOD Episode 224: The Business of WAAM with Mark Douglass, Business Development Manager for Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions

08:30 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEnergyMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Lincoln Electric is a storied, large company in welding. The company collaborated with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to develop a welding technology that is now actively used in production. Lincoln Electric manufactures oil and gas pressure vessels, industrial components, and submarine parts. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Mark Douglass, Business Development Manager for Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, shares insights about the company’s journey in additive manufacturing and its growth ambitions. Lincoln Electric utilizes Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), and Mark explains when this technology is the optimal choice and when it is not. The sheer size of the objects Lincoln produces—ranging into the thousands of pounds—is truly impressive. This podcast will likely inspire many to take a closer look at WAAM.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

