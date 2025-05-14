MX3D Receives €7 Million in Series A Funding for WAAM Services

Dutch large-format wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) firm MX3D has gotten a €7 million ($7.8M) investment in its Series A round. The round is led by EDF Pulse Ventures, with ING Sustainable Investments on board, and existing investor PDENH doubling down. MX3D will use the money to help sell its M1 Metal AM System worldwide and offer its WAAM services to customers. The company will also increase its number of resellers, and the firm’s Amsterdam headquarters will be expanded. Up to 15 systems will be added for use in its 3D printing service, to help test MetalXL Software, and to develop new materials. The industry focus will be on energy, maritime, and aerospace markets. Plus, EDF’s Michel Hunsicker and PDENH’s Tibor van Melsem Kocsis will join MX3D´s board of directors.

MX3D CEO Gijs van der Velden said,

“We’re thrilled to have the support of such a strong consortium of investors as we enter this next growth phase, This investment will enable us to scale up our operations, further develop our technology, and bring the benefits of robotic metal 3D printing to even more industries worldwide.”

The company touts a recent signing of Philips Federal as a partner, and work with Framatome in the nuclear industry, as key achievements.

Julien Villeret, the Chief Innovation Officer of the EDF Group, stated,

“EDF Pulse Ventures’ investment in MX3D demonstrates our commitment to fostering breakthrough technologies that support a carbon-neutral future. At EDF, we see several advantages to using metal additive manufacturing in our industry, including cost and lead time gains. That is why we are proud to contribute to MX3D global scaling.”

Mohamed Zouari, Senior Manager, Head of Framatome Advanced & Additive Manufacturing, mentioned that,

“Over the past three years, we have been closely collaborating with MX3D to develop and validate the robotic metal 3D printing for our nuclear applications. MX3D technology has consistently demonstrated the reliable, repeatable, quality, performance, and flexibility that are necessary to meet our high standard requirements. This partnership has laid a strong foundation of trust and innovation, and we’re excited to see how our support with EDF Group will introduce a new phase of growth. We believe that MX3D solutions will play a key role in the future of industrial manufacturing.”

Previously, the company got €2.25 million from DOEN Participaties, PDENH, and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The company is probably best known for 3D printing a footbridge in Amsterdam, but it also sold a printer to the DOD in 2023 and makes chassis components for BMW. So the entry into the fray of EDF is a very promising development. The French electricity giant is a €139 billion revenue business that offers residential power, runs 17 nuclear reactors, and is active in nearly every aspect of energy, from generation to transmission and retail. One of EDF’s subsidiaries is Framatome, which builds and supplies nuclear reactors. The business of building reactors is plagued by delays and cost overruns. Framatome and EDF therefore seem inclined to believe that WAAM and MX3D can move the needle on that complex process forward somewhat.

The nuclear industry has deployed additive quietly but extensively over the past decade. Safety critical parts, large parts, and parts at scale are being made by several firms. One part family or ancillary component family could really aid Framatome in meeting its deadlines. The impact that WAAM could have in the hands of EDF would be considerable. That could also lead to more energy firms investing in WAAM. The energy opportunity is extensive, from remote installations and repairs to pressure vessels and scaffolding. Beyond this, in the defense space, WAAM could be used for structures, repair, and austere manufacturing of vehicles.

WAAM was much hyped, but then a lot of people abandoned the technology in favor of other, more precise seeming variants of DED. But, MX3D’s persistence has really paid off here. WAAM is cheap, quick, and coupled with extensible robot arms. You could have multiple WAAM machines building on the same part, for example. Meanwhile, by boxing its machine and making it more reliable and repeatable, the company has moved forward with what was once a kind of haphazard process. With extensive investing into its service in Amsterdam, MX3D can make it easier for clients to obtain parts quickly. A service model like this can really accelerate adoption and feed the needs of customers that would never buy a machine. By making parts in-house, MX3D can work hard on excellence and improving quality. Reducing warp and waste could really bring efficiencies to MX3D and its clients. Finding investment money now is extra important to the firm as well, since money is so hard to find at the moment. This could put MX3D at a decided advantage with regards to its peers. WAAM is a long game, but it seems that MX3D is slowly but surely industrializing this technology to the point of making some very important components. Will others chase the WAAM dream, or is this Dutch firm going to grow out to be the dominant player in this quickly expanding niche?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.