AMPulse Asia: APAC 3D Printing Market Roundup

Key Takeaways

Funding and Investment

Farsoon Technologies (688433.SH) filed plans on April 28 for a private placement of up to RMB 3.91 billion (~$540 million). Stated uses include expanding AM equipment capacity, establishing an R&D headquarters and an industrialization application center, and establishing an AM technology innovation institute in Shanghai. The filing was disclosed alongside 2025 results: RMB 715 million revenue (+45% YoY), RMB 69 million net profit, and 1,400+ cumulative system shipments (more than 800 metal LPBF units). On April 22, Farsoon appointed Emlogic as the exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Creality 3D cleared its hearing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange the week of May 8. The PIPE launched on May 12. CICC is the sole sponsor. Per the March 2026 prospectus, revenue grew from RMB 1.35 billion in 2022 to RMB 3.13 billion in 2025 (32.4% CAGR). The same prospectus discloses that Bambu Lab captured 29% of annual consumer FDM shipments in 2024, against Creality’s 16.9%.

Ethereal Machines (Bengaluru) closed a $28.5 million Series B on April 25. Avataar Venture Partners led with Rs 199.55 crore (~$21.5M). Existing investors Peak XV Partners and Novellus Systems participated. Post-round shareholdings: Avataar ~13.7%, Peak XV ~16.4%. The round is priced at a 4x premium to the 2024 Series A.

Additional Chinese rounds in the window:

Elegoo: ~$70 million Series B+ (RMB 500 million+) led by Meituan’s DragonBall Capital, six months after a DJI-backed Series B.

Makera (造物时代): hundreds of millions RMB Series A for the Z1 desktop CNC, after a $10.25 million Kickstarter.

StellarStack (叠序宇宙科技): tens of millions of RMB in an angel round for industrial SLM.

Shenzhen Guangyi Precision: angel round from Qichuang VC and Leaguer Capital. Founded in November 2025; no shipped product yet.

Moxin Technology (魔芯科技), an AI-software-for-AM developer: capital increase with Huawei’s Hubble Investment as a new shareholder.

Smart派 (Intelligent Pai): capital from Meituan affiliates; registered capital lifted to RMB 7.31 million.

Meituan (via DragonBall Capital and affiliates), DJI (in an earlier round into Elegoo), and Huawei (via Hubble Investment) have all appeared on Chinese AM cap tables in the past 12 months.

Hardware and Materials

Eplus3D introduced the EP-M3050, an LPBF system with a 3.05 m build height and up to 256 lasers, for large-format aerospace and energy parts. Eplus3D also disclosed that its EP-M300 fleet has produced 100,000 tire-mold sipes for Hankook Precision Works across two systems.

At RAPID + TCT 2026, UnionTech (联泰科技) launched the MUEES430 PRO, a 430 x 340 x 330 mm quad-500W-laser SLM platform, and entered the North American market. Japan’s DMG Mori demonstrated the LASERTEC DED hybrid 6-in-1 process at the same show.

Materials and platform announcements:

Hasen-Vite (哈森唯特): TPR titanium powder produced via plasma atomization of scrap, with a stated cost target of parity with stainless steel for AM and MIM. Qualification data not disclosed.

Addireen: launched Addireen Now, an instant-quote platform for industrial copper LPBF parts via Green Laser PBF, for thermal management and defense buyers.

Guangsu Yigou: opened a serial-production elastomer 3D printing line.

Aerospace and Defense

AML3D delivered its first containerized portable ARCEMY DED system to the US Navy AM Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia. The system is operational and is the third AML3D system at the facility (two larger ARCEMY-X units already serve Austal USA). The containerized form factor reduces relocation servicing from 2-3 weeks to 1-2 days. Order value: AU$1.2 million. AML3D separately disclosed a $29 million US defense order book and a capacity-expansion plan.

VF Space (Korea) confirmed that a kill-switch component printed with its Gaia 1 Wire Laser Additive Manufacturing (WLAM) system will fly on a KAIST CubeSat aboard the fifth Nuri (KSLV-II) launch, scheduled for August 2026. The launch has not yet occurred. Earlier coverage that described this as a “successful flight test of a rocket engine” was incorrect on both scope (a CubeSat component, not an engine) and timing (a planned launch, not a completed one).

Korean partnerships and government activity in the window:

Innospace, Oqton, and the Korea 3D Printing Convergence Industry Association: tripartite MOU for AI-driven metal AM in launch vehicles.

Seoul National University, the US Office of Naval Research, and HD Hyundai: joint research program on next-generation ship technologies. Metal AM is cited among qualifying processes for naval-grade hull components.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted an in-orbit demonstration of metal 3D printing on the Qingzhou test spacecraft using laser-wire DED.

India context (not strictly AM but in the same window): Sigma Advanced Systems signed a £300 million, 7-year agreement with Rolls-Royce for aerospace components. Sigma operates metal AM hardware through its UK Nasmyth subsidiary.

Medical

Rokit Healthcare (Seoul) launched a multi-center clinical trial for its AI-powered bioprinting platform for cartilage regeneration. The trial enrolls 100+ patients across 13 hospitals.

South Korea’s Ministry of Health (via NECA) recognized 3D printed titanium mesh-guided bone regeneration as a New Medical Technology, opening the reimbursement pathway for patient-specific metal cranio-maxillofacial implants.

China’s Ak Medical (爱康医疗): 2025 revenue RMB 1.482 billion (+10.1% YoY), net profit +23.8%. Growth attributed to overseas expansion and surgical-robot integration.

Construction

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, NTU’s Center for 3D Printing, engineering consultancy Witteveen+Bos, and CES Innovfab will build Singapore’s first 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge: 10 m long and 5 m wide, located in Jurong West, targeted for completion in 2028. Project R&D started in January 2023 at a cost of ~$1.4 million. The team cites a 50% reduction in workforce and a four-hour-per-segment production time for bridge segments.

China’s Guanli Technology 3D printed a 432 m² villa in Dubai using a 24 m gantry printer.

Partnerships

BLT and Siemens: digital-factory cooperation formalized at TCT Asia 2026.

Bambu Lab and HuiNa Technology: RMB 22.3M order for 15,000 FDM printers, for what HuiNa describes as China’s first ultra-large 3D printing factory.

Eplus3D, Rosswag, and qualloy: MOU for an eight-laser EP-M550 installation in Europe.

Azad Engineering and Baker Hughes: A 7,600 m² lean manufacturing facility opened in Hyderabad for Baker Hughes precision components.

What to Watch

Three open questions for the next six weeks.

Creality listing date and first-day price. The prospectus shows Bambu Lab at 29% of 2024 consumer FDM shipments, versus Creality at 16.9%. First-day pricing will set the tone for how public-market investors assess that share trajectory. Farsoon placement timeline. The RMB 3.91 billion placement is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The breakdown of equipment capacity, R&D, and the AM service platform component has not been provided in detail. India follow-through. Three Indian announcements landed in the same week (Ethereal Machines’ $28.5 million Series B, Sigma’s £300 million Rolls-Royce contract, and Azad-Baker Hughes’ facility opening). Whether they convert to recurring orders or remain isolated events is the open question.

Prepared by AMPulse | www.ampulse.online

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