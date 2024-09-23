Vallourec 3D Prints WAAM Downhole Part to American Petroleum Institute Standards

You May Also Like
3DPOD 218: AM Polymers with Dr. Krysten Minnici, Arkema
Dr. Krysten Minnici is a scientist who now works in business development at Arkema. In this episode, we discuss PEKK, PAEK, polymers, powder bed fusion materials, recycling rates, 3D printing...
3DPOD 217: 3D Printing Money with Danny Piper, NewCap Partners
Danny Piper, of NewCap Partners, helps companies with mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, and more, particularly in the additive manufacturing sector. As an analyst and sparring partner for the industry,...
Printing Money Episode 21: Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Like sands through the hourglass, so is the Q2 2024 earnings season. All of the publicly traded 3D printing companies have reported their financials, so it is time to welcome...
3DPOD 216: Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President
Glynn Fletcher is the President of EOS North America. Transitioning from the machine tool world to 3D printing has given him a unique perspective compared to many others in our...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.