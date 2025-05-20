Printing Money Episode 29: 3D Printing Deals and Analysis with Alex Kingsbury

Printing Money is back with Episode 29. Alex Kingsbury (Product Line Manager – AM, nLIGHT) is back. Need we say more to convince you to listen? Either way, we’ll say a little more.

Episode 29 marks the first recording where Danny and Alex were in the same room. No promises, but maybe we’ll add a video element one of these days. Themes from this episode include metal powders transactions, Los Angeles, Hamburg, Australia (not even including Alex’s obvious Australian connection), and AM adjacent deals, and a number of follow-on rounds the companies of which we’ve been tracking on Printing Money for some time now.

And yes, we devote some coverage to Nano Dimension!

There are, as always, some very memorable lines sprinkled amongst (and very much part of) the fount of knowledge and insight that Danny and Alex offer.

Please enjoy Episode 29 and check out our previous episodes too.

This episode was recorded May 14, 2025.

Timestamps:

00:12 – Welcome to Episode 29 and cheers to that!

01:05 – The Space Coast AM landscape; putting the LA in “Laser”

03:52 – Are there signs of an uptick in 3D printing deals?

04:21 – Metal Powder Works (ASX: MPW) lists publicly in Australia

07:10 – The ASX, no stranger to 3D printing

08:09 – Alloyed raises GBP 37M Series B

11:36 – IperionX (IPX) receives (up to) $47.1M from DoD

13:35 – Government supported AM

14:44 – restor3d raises another $38M

18:24 – PinPrint receives strategic funding from Continuity Biosciences

21:14 – ATLANT 3D raises $15M Series A

22:32 – To some extent the semiconductor industry is 3D printing

23:43 – amsight raises undisclosed seed round

25:07 – 3D Spark raises EUR 2M

26:00 – Kind Designs raises $1M from Overlay Capital

27:16 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) completes Markforged acquisition

29:27 – Ametek (AME) to acquire FARO (FARO)

31:44 – Siemens acquires Wevolver

34:29 – Tethon 3D acquires division from Sintx (SINT)

36:54 – Anzu Partners’ buyout of Voxeljet fails

40:24 – Thank you for listening to Episode 29

40:44 – Disclaimer

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Danny Piper is a registered representative of Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult with their own tax, legal, and financial professionals before investing. Real estate investments are generally highly risky. They can be volatile, unpredictable, illiquid, and are subject to ebbs and flows and market shifts. Investors also risk the loss of all principal investments.

