amsight Secures Funding and Lands Key Partnership to Power Smarter 3D Printing

Software startup amsight just hit two major milestones: it raised early funding and struck a strategic partnership with one of Germany’s top metal 3D printer makers.

The Hamburg-based company completed its pre-seed round for an undisclosed amount with backing from five investors who bring not only capital but also deep experience in additive manufacturing (AM), finance, and sales. At the same time, amsight partnered with Aconity3D, a maker of high-end metal 3D printers, to integrate its software directly into Aconity’s machines.

A Smarter Way to Print

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and statistical tools, its software helps manufacturers understand what’s really going on in their 3D printing processes, making it easier to improve quality and reduce waste.

By combining this data with technical knowledge about how printing works, amsight’s software can flag problems, suggest improvements, and reduce the amount of wasted material—something that remains a big issue in AM. Studies have shown that plastic 3D printing can produce waste of more than 30% due to failed prints and support structures.

In metal AM, traditional methods like CNC machining may waste up to 95% of the material, whereas AM processes can reduce that waste to less than 1%. But even with this improvement, failed prints, poor calibration, and inefficient settings still lead to expensive scrap.

“This funding enables us to take the next big step,” said Tim Wischeropp, CEO and Co-Founder of amsight. “Our goal is to bring data-driven transparency to additive manufacturing—improving processes, increasing measurable quality, and reducing scrap. The support of our investors is not only financial but also strategically invaluable.”

Backing with Brains

amsight’s pre-seed round included investment from MBG Schleswig-Holstein, as well as experienced business angels Michael Wohlmuth, Alexander Flamboe, Andreas Berkau, and Michael Jonker. These investors bring not only early capital but also industry-specific guidance that could help amsight make smart moves in a fast-changing field.

The money will go toward expanding the company’s team, especially in product development and sales. amsight isn’t building a niche tool; it’s developing a platform meant to scale across the additive manufacturing world, one that can be plugged into any factory and work with any 3D printer environment, explains the company. This also helps amsight reach more customers. As more companies look for reliable and consistent 3D printing, tools like this are becoming more valuable.

In addition, the company says it’s planning a second closing for its pre-seed round, which means more investors could still come on board. Specifically, amsight is looking for investors who understand AM or industrial digitalization.

Strategic Deal with Aconity3D

In addition to raising money, amsight is gaining traction with Aconity3D, one of the most respected companies in industrial 3D printing.

Based in Aachen, Germany, Aconity3D builds high-end metal 3D printers that are completely configurable and popular with R&D teams and advanced manufacturers. The new partnership brings amsight’s software directly into Aconity’s workflow. It will now be offered through Aconity’s machine configurator, making it easy for customers to choose and install.

This means users can now monitor and analyze printing data in real-time, streamline their data management, and fine-tune their processes with much less effort.

“Aconity3D is committed to equipping our users with the most advanced tools available. Integrating amsight’s software with our machines allows our customers to streamline data workflows, reduce costs, and improve process reliability,” said Florian Eibl, Commercial Director at Aconity3D.

For amsight, this is a big validation of its product and a foot in the door to more customers across the 3D printing industry, especially in Europe.

​​In additive manufacturing, parts don’t always come out the same unless the process is carefully controlled. But amsight says it can help with that. Its software tracks what’s happening during production and finds what went wrong. This is especially helpful in industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, where quality and consistency are of critical importance. So, by partnering with Aconity3D, amsight can reach more users, and Aconity’s customers have a new way to get more out of their machines.

A Growing Market

Additive manufacturing is growing fast. As more companies shift from prototypes to full production, they need better tools to manage quality and control costs. amsight is stepping into that gap with software that gives real-time insights and deep data analysis to help manufacturers stay competitive.

“By combining data from the entire production chain with process-specific expertise, we help users identify root causes, optimize parameters, and reduce waste,” said Wischeropp.

With fresh funding and a key partnership, amsight is moving into its next growth stage. The team is working to improve the software, grow sales, and turn its platform into a full process intelligence tool that collects data and helps manufacturers use it. For an early-stage startup, these steps are crucial. And with demand rising for smarter, more reliable 3D printing, amsight wants to build the kind of tool upon which manufacturers are starting to rely.

