University of Arkansas Researchers Test Metal 3D Printing in a Mars-Like Atmosphere

If humans eventually establish a long-term presence on Mars, they will face a major manufacturing challenge almost immediately. Tools will break. Parts will wear out. Equipment will need repairs. But unlike on Earth, there will be no nearby supply chain, no replacement parts arriving overnight, and no warehouse stocked with backup components.

That is one reason researchers continue exploring how additive manufacturing (AM) could support future space missions. Now, a new study from the University of Arkansas looks at one small but important piece of that puzzle: whether metal 3D printing could work in an atmosphere similar to the one found on Mars.

The research was led by Zane Mebruer, who completed the work as an undergraduate mechanical engineering student at the university under the supervision of assistant professor Wan Shou. The findings were published in a study titled “Exploring Metal Additive Manufacturing in Martian Atmospheric Environments” in the Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing.

Mebruer’s research explains that one of the challenges is that most metal AM systems rely on argon gas during production. The gas protects molten metal from oxidation as parts are built layer by layer. Without that protection, defects can form inside the component that weaken the final part. But the problem is that people settling in Mars would not have access to large supplies of argon, and bringing it from Earth would be expensive. Also, producing it on Mars would require additional equipment and resources.

Mars’ atmosphere is made up of more than 95% carbon dioxide. Instead of shipping large quantities of specialized gas from Earth, researchers wanted to see whether metal printing could be performed directly in a carbon dioxide environment. If that was possible, future settlers might be able to use resources already available on the planet.

For the task, the team used a custom laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) system developed at the University of Arkansas to print simple 316L stainless steel test samples. Equipped with a 500-watt IPG fiber laser and a sealed chamber that could be filled with different gases, the system allowed researchers to compare printing under argon, carbon dioxide, and normal air conditions. The samples were then examined for surface quality, oxidation, and structural cohesion.

Argon still delivered the strongest overall performance, which was not surprising. But what caught the researchers’ attention was that the carbon dioxide environment performed much better than ordinary air. The parts did not perform as well as those made with argon, but they performed well enough to encourage more research.

“It’s a proof of concept,” said Shou, who helped Mebruer conceptualize the work and oversaw the research in his lab.

The research is still at a very early stage. The team was not printing finished tools or functional parts, but simple stainless steel test samples, including individual laser-melted lines and small flat structures, to see how the material behaved in a carbon dioxide atmosphere similar to Mars’. After all, there is quite a long list of challenges left to solve before going to Mars, because it is a tough place to manufacture anything. Aside from the atmosphere itself, future systems would have to operate in lower gravity, and deal with dust, radiation, and some of the most extreme temperature changes in the solar system.

Even so, the study points to a question that space agencies have been thinking about for years: how do you make what you need when Earth is millions of miles away?

That question is becoming more important as governments and private companies push toward longer missions beyond Earth orbit. NASA’s Artemis program, for example, wants to return astronauts to the Moon and establish a more sustainable presence there before future missions head to Mars. A key part of that effort is what NASA calls in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), the idea of using local resources whenever possible instead of shipping everything from Earth. That idea applies to fuel production, habitat construction, life-support systems, and manufacturing. After all, the farther humans travel from Earth, the more important local production becomes.

A trip to Mars would be very different from a mission in Earth orbit. Crews could be away from home for years, and there is no easy way to send replacement parts when something breaks. That is why researchers are looking at 3D printing. Instead of packing every spare part they could need, future astronauts could potentially bring raw materials and manufacture some tools and components on demand. In fact, researchers have already explored several Mars-related 3D printing concepts over the past few years.

Scientists at Washington State University previously demonstrated that simulated Martian regolith could be mixed with titanium alloys to create strong printed materials that may one day be used for tools, structural components, or protective coatings.

What makes this study interesting is that the researchers are not looking at what can be printed on Mars. They are looking at what can be printed in Mars’ atmosphere. And that could be super important, because if future missions could use gases that are already available on Mars, instead of argon, it could make manufacturing there much easier.

The idea may even have applications on Earth. The researchers point out that carbon dioxide is generally more available and less expensive than argon. Much more testing would be needed, but the findings suggest there may be situations where carbon dioxide could serve as an alternative.

Of course, nobody is setting up metal 3D printers on Mars anytime soon. In fact, space agencies are still working toward a human presence on the Moon. NASA still officially talks about sending humans to Mars in the 2030s, but that has started to sound more like a long-term goal. In fact, analysts have suggested the early 2040s might be a more realistic window for a crewed Mars mission. But if humans do make it to Mars one day, they’ll need ways to make and repair things once they get there.

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