ATLANT 3D’s Atomic-level 3D Printing Gets $15M in Series A+

After completing the hard work of developing a complete 3D printer in 2024, ATLANT 3D secured a $15M Series A+ round, following its Series A round in 2022. Both rounds were led by West Hill Capital. The firm’s Direct Atomic Layer Processing (DALP) is a technology that can add and remove material at the atomic level. This atomic-level manufacturing technology has numerous potential applications, including MEMS, IC packaging, photonics, nanomaterials, and RF.

“Our continued investment in ATLANT 3D across both the A and A+ rounds reflects our deep confidence in their transformative technology and their ability to redefine microfabrication. The team has an unwavering commitment to disruptive innovation and strategic execution, and we believe ATLANT 3D is uniquely positioned to capture significant market opportunities in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors,” stated West Hill Capital Partner Alan Richards.

“This investment marks the next chapter for ATLANT 3D. One of our key discoveries was that labs needed a way to build complex devices without the traditional constraints of multi-step fabrication as well as testing and adopting advanced high-quality materials. Our technology lets research teams create and test advanced materials and prototype devices in days instead of months and prepare them for scaling to manufacturing. With this funding, we’ll continue developing tools that make atomic-scale manufacturing accessible to any lab, accelerating the pace of scientific discovery and industrial adoption. The demand we’re seeing from R&D, quantum computing, aerospace, automotive, communication, and semiconductor markets shows we’re solving a critical need and we are actively seeking partners who want to speed up their research cycles, develop previously impossible devices, and build the next generation of smart glasses, quantum computers, AI chips, and space-ready materials and devices,” said ATLANT 3D founder Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk.

The hope is that ATLANT can create entirely new devices or fabrication methods. In semiconductors, defense, and communications, its technology has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing. However, with a team of 35, the company will need patience and determination to drive this transformation. Replacing complex supply chains and multi-step manufacturing processes is a promising goal, but it will take time. Processes must be researched and refined, market acceptance must be achieved, and customers must be willing to invest for it to succeed.

ATLANT’s DALP technology is potentially revolutionary, but atomic layer deposition technologies are quietly evolving. ATLANT is not the only player in the field, though it currently appears to have a strong lead with a working device and 11 patents. By distributing its devices, the company can both contribute to and benefit from the research market. Much like Stratasys enabled mechanical engineering departments worldwide to adopt 3D printing or how EOS found a foothold among materials scientists, ATLANT can carve out its niche. The research market is challenging, but every sale to a researcher extends the technology’s reach and enhances the company’s value. Additionally, while researchers may have the expertise to develop their own machines, they are unlikely to do so after purchasing one from ATLANT.

Atomic layer deposition (ALD) is a thin-film deposition process in which precursor chemicals, typically in a vacuum, interact with a base layer to grow a film. The process is similar to the widely used chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology. ATLANT’s advantage lies in its expertise and patents surrounding its ALD variant. In ATLANT’s approach, a micro-nozzle is designed to precisely place material at a known point, reducing material consumption, minimizing the need for a vacuum, and potentially increasing speed while maintaining accuracy. Patents and research in this area highlight the company’s progress. However, the field is dynamic, and these technologies intersect with the work of some of the world’s largest and most profitable firms, such as ASML and TSMC. This proximity creates ample acquisition opportunities but also means ATLANT faces potential competition from industry giants capable of challenging them with minimal effort.

Left to grow, ATLANT could fundamentally change how many things are made. The company currently offers the NANOFABRICATOR LITE, though its name may cause some confusion given the range of existing nanofabrication technologies. This device is already on the market, while a more advanced FLOW system is in development. The LITE model is designed for R&D teams and has been sold to over 50 organizations, including semiconductor companies and major universities. ATLANT’s machines are compatible with TiO₂, Pt, ZnO, and SiO₂, though many more materials and reactants remain to be explored. When it comes to ALD variants, the race is now ATLANT’s to lose. This is a company to watch—one of the few with the potential to redefine how things are made.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.