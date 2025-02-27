K-TIG Merges with Metal Powder Works Ahead of Australian Stock Exchange Listing

February 27, 2025
According to a recent announcement, additive manufacturing (AM) material firm Metal Powder Works (MPW) will soon go live on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), as a result of a successful merger with automated welding company K-Tig Advanced Welding Systems. The news is significant for the AM sector as competition increases among a new generation of metal feedstock producers that aim to improve the domestic access to and sustainability of powder production. This move will also see K-TIG rebranded under the MPW banner, reinforcing the company’s new strategic direction.

Metal Powder Works: A Unique Approach to Powder Production

Founded by John Barnes and Christopher Aldridge, MPW has made a name for itself with its DirectPowder™ process, a novel approach to powder production that converts premium bar stock into metal powders with a remarkable 95% yield. Unlike traditional powder atomization techniques that typically achieve yields of only 20-30%, DirectPowder is a mechanically driven process, reducing energy input and material waste. Because MPW’s process doesn’t involve melting, DirectPowder avoids the ultra-fine particles and irregular shapes that can cause issues with powder flow and consistency. Producing powder at room temperature also allows the company to maintain tight control over its chemical composition, ensuring uniformity batch after batch.

MPW has operated out of Neighborhood 91, the collaborative 3D printing hub near Pittsburgh International Airport. The facility, designed to streamline the AM supply chain, has allowed MPW to work closely with industry partners, including other powder producers, post-processing firms, and OEMs looking for advanced material solutions.

Strategic Value for K-TIG

Originally developed at Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), K-TIG’s rapid welding technology offers high-speed, high-quality welds, making it valuable for industries such as defense, aerospace, and nuclear energy. By merging MPW, K-TIG is expanding its offerings beyond welding to include metal powders tailored for additive manufacturing. This move aligns with the company’s broader goal of becoming a more comprehensive supplier of advanced metal processing solutions.

John Barnes commented on the merger, saying, “One of our investors came to us who had a connection with K-TIG and said, you know, this company’s looking to do something different. Would you be interested in a conversation? Ultimately, the marriage worked out excellently. The shareholders have already ratified it, so the listing is the final step.”

Implications for the Additive Manufacturing Industry

The merger comes at a time of increasing demand for domestic sources of metal feedstock, particularly in defense and aerospace applications. Companies like 6K, Continuum Powders, IperionX, and Amaero promise both novel powder production processes and domestic capacity for these materials, whether through mining or recycling. With MPW’s technology now with strong backing from investors, the company is expected to leverage DirectPowder to expand its presence in North America and beyond. The deal will also make MPW a publicly traded entity with K-Tig operating as a subsidiary, opening new opportunities for investment and scaling production.

MetalPowderWorks CEO John Barnes demonstrating DirectPower technology at Neighborhood 91. Image courtesy of Neighborhood 91.

Additionally, the acquisition highlights the growing trend of consolidation in the 3D printing market. As more companies seek to control supply chains and improve powder quality, strategic acquisitions like this one may become more common.

With the merger ratified by K-Tig’s shareholders, the integration of the two entities will proceed quickly. K-Tig will relocate to the advanced manufacturing hub at Neighborhood 91 where customers can easily come observe the high quality and highly automated process. Neighborhood 91 itself has entered a new phase, with the Regional Industrial Development Corporation now acting as the master developer of the campus. MPW plans to use its expanded capabilities to address growing demand for consistent, sustainable, high-performance metal powders. The newly merged MPW and its presence at Neighborhood 91 will also serve as a key North American hub for the company, allowing it to collaborate more closely with U.S. and global AM leaders.

3D Printing Guides