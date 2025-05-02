Adidas Launches 3D Printed Climacool Slip-On Globally Today

Today, May 2, 2025, marks the official global release of the Adidas Climacool, a fully 3D printed sneaker designed for breathability, comfort, and performance. After a limited early drop on April 24 via the Adidas Confirmed app, the shoe is now available to the wider public through Adidas.com and in select Adidas retail stores around the world.

This new version of the Climacool represents a turning point in Adidas’ use of 3D printing in sportswear. Developed in close collaboration with Silicon Valley-based 3D printing company Carbon, the Climacool integrates cutting-edge lattice structures throughout its design, resulting in a single-piece shoe that’s as functional as it is futuristic.

A Follow-Up to Adidas’ September Tease

The global release comes after Adidas first introduced the 3D printed Climacool last fall. Following a September 2024 announcement that showed off the new design, the shoe debuted in the US the next month through the Confirmed app and a handful of select retailers.

Developed in collaboration with Carbon, the shoe is manufactured using the company’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology, a process that allows complex, breathable structures to be printed with high precision and flexibility.

According to Adidas, the goal behind Climacool was to push the limits of traditional shoemaking by using 3D printing to eliminate seams, reduce weight, and improve airflow.

“Revolutionizing performance footwear starts with aligning tech to real needs,” stated Carbon in an earlier announcement. “The new adidas Climacool, powered by Carbon, brings a breathable solution to athletes, perfectly matching the Climacool promise of keeping feet cool and comfortable.”

The Adidas Climacool first emerged in 2002 as a running shoe designed to keep feet cool. It featured a special 360-degree ventilation system, with mesh on top and vents on the sides and sole to help air flow all around the foot. It got a big push from ads starring David Beckham and Anna Kournikova, and even had a Coca-Cola version during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which was sold out. Over time, Adidas re-released the shoe in several updated versions, including popular revivals in 2016 and 2017. In 2024, the brand gave Climacool a high-tech upgrade with a fully 3D printed version, proving that the design continues evolving after over 20 years.

Early App Release, Wider Access Today

While today is the shoe’s global release date, Adidas fans using the Confirmed app were able to get their hands on the Climacool early. On April 24, Adidas quietly launched the shoe in limited quantities through the app, offering exclusive access to loyal users and early adopters.

Now, the Climacool is available to the general public through Adidas.com and in physical stores across key US and international cities. On the US website, the shoe is listed for $140. Similarly, in European countries like France, the shoe is sold for €140 ($158). Availability may vary by region, with select stock already spotted in parts of Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore, where the price ranges from $146 to $168. For example, on the official Adidas Singapore site, the Climacool is priced at S$219, which is roughly US$167 based on current exchange rates.

A Collaboration

Behind this shoe’s innovative structure is Carbon, a long-time Adidas partner known for pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology.

According to Carbon’s Head of Applications Strategy James Sauerbaum, “This shoe embodies the future of athletic innovation, where form meets unmatched functionality. With the integration of advanced lattice structures throughout the entire shoe, the Climacool offers optimized cushioning, energy return, and breathability—all crafted in a single piece. It’s not just a shoe; it’s a reimagined athletic experience, powered by Carbon and backed by adidas’ commitment to pushing boundaries. Here’s to pushing limits, enhancing comfort, and changing the game.”

Adidas has been working with Carbon’s technology since the debut of the Futurecraft 4D in 2017, the first shoe to feature a 3D printed midsole made with DLS. That model kicked off Adidas’s broader 4D line, which later expanded into performance and lifestyle shoes like the Ultra 4D and 4DFWD. But Climacool is the most advanced version so far, using 3D printing to make it lighter and more breathable. Made with 100% polyurethane, the upper material contributes to structure and airflow, keeping the foot cool during movement.

An earlier teaser from Mark Winker of Replique—a company that helps brands 3D print spare parts on demand—even hinted at a related model called the “Climamog,” which appears to share similar technology and is being tested in Asian markets. While that version has not yet been widely released, it suggests that Adidas may be exploring a range of new 3D printed footwear concepts.

The new Climacool arrives at a moment when the sneaker world is starting to use 3D printing for much more than design. With help from partners like Carbon, Adidas is showing that 3D printed shoes can be more than just experiments. Whether or not it becomes a favorite this summer, the new Climacool shows how far 3D printed footwear has come, opening the door to more experimentation.

Images courtesy of Adidas.

