3DPOD Episode 174: 3D Printed Shoes with Elias Stahl, HILOS Founder & CEO

Elias Stahl believes that his startup, HILOS, has the potential to transform the manufacturing industry. Starting with 3D-printed shoes, he aims to integrate this technology with skilled labor, additional machinery, and knitting techniques to produce highly wearable footwear. Stahl envisions HILOS as a sustainable manufacturing platform that can serve various brands. The team’s expertise in manufacturing, combined with their skills in 3D printing design, positions them to excel in a unique market niche. Ultimately, Stahl hopes this technology will expand to a wide array of products.

