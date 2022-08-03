adidas’ 4DFWD Review: 3D Printed Midsoles Really Bounce You Forward

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about the adidas latest sneaker line to feature 3D printed midsoles, the 4DFWD. Well, my post must have made quite an impression on myself, because right after I finished writing it, I bought a pair! (In reality, my mom purchased them with a coupon and had them shipped to me.)
The Cost of 3D Printed Midsoles
At $220, they were a little rich for my blood, but this issue was defrayed by the coupon, as well as by the fact that I didn’t pay for them—my mom did. In the future, I’ll see about getting adidas to “foot” the bill. In any case, the price isn’t unusual for high-end running sneakers, and most don’t have 3D printed midsoles or uppers made from recycled plastic. So, $220 might not be cheap, but it seems relatively reasonable. Of course, that’s assuming the sneakers get the job done.
3D Printed Midsoles Designed for Running
I’ve always had trouble with getting shin splints when I do cardio workouts, which is why I use the elliptical machine instead of the treadmill. Still, there tends to be a pretty consistent limit to how much I’m able to do before the shin splints start. On the other hand, I’ve recently started internalizing the criticisms my high school coaches leveled at me about my running style, and I finally get it! I was running on my heels. Gradually making the adjustment towards putting my weight on my toes instead does seem to be helping.
Thus, the feature of the adidas 4D lines that most intrigued me was the company’s assertion that the latticed midsoles “bounce the runner forward”. And they do! Usually I expect a longer adjustment period than I would with a standard piece of apparel that’s supposed to shape to your body. With the 4DFWD, they did get more comfortable by the second and third day, but I was surprised how well they conformed to my foot on the first day that I wore them.
Moreover, you can feel the latticed midsole serving its purpose as you move. I can truly say that I’ve never had better arch support from another pair of shoes. That is especially exciting for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector because it suggests that printed midsoles aren’t just a more sustainable alternative. From a performance standpoint, this is, perhaps, how all sneakers should be made.
Finally, you really can feel the sneakers bouncing you forward. So in addition to providing the wearer with improved foot support, the 4DFWD also seems to encourage a healthier running style. I expect the prevalence of printed midsoles from adidas to continue to increase, and that more and more apparel companies will start turning towards AM, as well.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
Sygnis Buys Polish 3D Printer OEM ZMorph
Sygnis SA, a Polish advanced technologies company, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ZMorph SA, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Poland. ZMorph is one of the...
Roboze Announces PRO Series of 3D Printers for PEKK and CF
Roboze, manufacturer of end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, has announced the release of its latest machines, the One PRO and Plus PRO. Roboze made the announcement at this year’s AM...
ExxonMobil Orders “World’s Largest” 3D Printed Pressure Vessel from AML3D
The Australian metal additive manufacturing (AM) firm, AML3D, has announced a $190,000 purchase order for a high-pressure piping vessel, from global oil megalith ExxonMobil. Specifically, ExxonMobil’s Asia Pacific division has...
CORE Acquires GoProto 3D Printing Service
CORE Industrial Partners, the Chicago-based private equity firm, announced that RE3DTECH, a 3D printing service bureau in its portfolio, has acquired GoProto, a 3D printing service bureau in San Diego....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.