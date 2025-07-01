Nike’s 3D Printed Sports Bra Sets a New Standard in Performance Apparel

Nike is no stranger to pushing boundaries in design and sports innovation. Its latest breakthrough is a one-of-a-kind 3D printed sports bra designed for record-breaking runner Faith Kipyegon. More than anything, this is a symbol of how 3D printing is quietly, but powerfully, reshaping the future of personalized athletic wear.

At the core of this innovation is Nike FlyWeb, a high-performance, 3D printed material made from TPU (a flexible, rubber-like polymer). Developed after years of experimentation, FlyWeb was built to support Kipyegon’s historic Breaking4 attempt: her bold mission to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes. And for that, Nike needed more than a standard sports bra; it needed to reimagine the piece from the ground up.

3D Printing Steps Onto the Track

3D printing has long been used in prototyping footwear, but this is the first time Nike has applied it to performance apparel in such an important way. In a sportswear industry turning to additive manufacturing (AM) more than ever, Nike is leading the charge, along with other major brands exploring similar territory. From track spikes to shoes, 3D printing is allowing these brands to create custom fits, iterate faster, and take comfort to the next level. All of these qualities are essential when the difference between winning and losing is measured in milliseconds.

Unlike traditional bras, which rely on stitched layers of fabric and elastic bands, the Nike FlyWeb bra is printed as a single, seamless structure. Designers used computational modeling to precisely control the density and airflow across different zones of the garment. The result is a bra that is soft, breathable, and incredibly supportive, but so light that Kipyegon herself said, “I’ve never worn something like this in my life. I love it.”

Built for History

Kipyegon’s Breaking4 run took place on June 26, 2025, in Paris. Though she didn’t break the four-minute barrier, she did set a new world-best time of 4:06.42, further proving that the gap is closing and that technology-backed athletes are changing the game.

Much like Nike’s previous Breaking2 marathon project, Breaking4 was a science-driven campaign aimed at pushing human performance to new limits. And just like with Eliud Kipchoge’s shoes in Breaking2, the gear Kipyegon wore played a crucial role, including the FlyWeb Bra.

“The sports bra can be one of the most overlooked parts of an athlete’s kit,” said Janett Nichol, Nike’s VP of Apparel Innovation. “But when you’re going for a world record, it becomes mission-critical.”

Typical sports bras can hold moisture and heat, two factors that can slow an athlete down, explains the brand. However, thanks to its 3D printed structure, Nike’s FlyWeb material manages moisture much more effectively and drastically reduces what researchers call the “thermal burden.” Its racerback shape improves movement, while zones of denser material offer precisely tuned support.

A Bra Built for Speed—and for the Future

The FlyWeb Bra isn’t Nike’s only 3D printing story this year, but it’s one of the most striking. It’s a clear example of how the company is integrating emerging technologies into products that don’t just look futuristic, but perform like that, too.

And it’s not just Nike. The entire sportswear industry has taken notice of what 3D printing can offer. Brands are now experimenting with AM for everything from shoe soles to breathable mesh uppers to fully customized insoles. And this comes as no surprise, since the technology promises lower waste, faster prototyping, and personalized fit at scale.

But Nike’s FlyWeb Bra brings something new to the table. It shows how 3D printing can totally change how clothes feel and work. By using less material, removing seams, and letting more air through, Nike isn’t just making better sports bras. Overall, it’s changing the way we think about performance clothing.

While the FlyWeb Bra was made just for Kipyegon’s record attempt, it could lead to more uses in the future. This focus on athletes and new technology is what Nike is known for; it’s the core of its brand, going all the way back to the Air Jordan era, when the company transformed a basketball shoe into a global icon. Now, 3D printing looks ready to be the next big leap in how Nike creates its most innovative products.

As Nichol explains, “This is a true unlock, not just for bras, but for how we design and build high-performance apparel going forward.”

The FlyWeb Bra has already made history as the first 3D printed sports bra Nike has ever created, and possibly the first of many more to come. With additive manufacturing now at the heart of its design process, Nike isn’t just changing the way clothes are made; it’s shaping the future of sport.

